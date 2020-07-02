Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich Out at Vice Media Group

Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich is departing as global president and chief content officer of the Vice Media Group-owned women’s media brand, Variety has confirmed.

Emmerich, who joined R29 in 2015 before it was acquired last year by Vice, is leaving the company less than a month after Refinery29 editor-in-chief and co-founder Christene Barberich stepped down as EIC following criticism over the staff’s lack of racial diversity and allegations of racial discrimination.

Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc announced Emmerich’s exit in a memo to staff Thursday, without providing an explanation for why she was leaving.

“Since joining Refinery29 more than five years ago, Amy has been passionately committed to building the brand and helping to shape its vision,” Dubuc wrote. “That passion was a driving force behind where this brand is today and the successful integration of Refinery29 into our company.”

In the staff memo, Dubuc wrote that she will be “communicating interim reporting lines for Amy’s direct reports on Tuesday after the holiday.”

