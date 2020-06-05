Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Sr. Resigns, Urges Board To Fill His Seat With Black Candidate

Co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian Sr. is stepping down and urging the rest of the board to fill his seat with a Black candidate.

“Fifteen years ago I co-founded Reddit to find community and a sense of belonging, it’s long overdue to do the right thing,” Ohanian said via his personal Twitter account. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

His video speech continued, explaining his hopes for the future of this company, “I’ve resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate.”

Ohanian intends to use any future gains from his Reddit stock to “serve the black community,” and to fund the curb of “racial hate.” He then pledged $1M to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, a charity whose mission seeks to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

He closed out his statement by saying, “I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”