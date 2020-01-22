×

Facebook Renews Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Through 2022, Greenlights Gloria Estefan Offshoot

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock (Pinkett Smith); Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (Estefan)

Facebook is doubling down on dishy, daytime TV-style programming: The social media giant announced a three-year renewal of “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios and ordered a new offshoot of the multi-generational family talk-show format with singer Gloria Estefan.

The pact will keep “Red Table Talk,” one of the most popular shows on Facebook Watch, exclusively on the platform with new episodes of the talker streaming through 2022. The series features host and executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka “Gammy”).

In addition, Facebook Watch greenlit a second “Red Table Talk” franchise from Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios: “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” which will bring the trademark red table to Miami and feature Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan discussing trending and personal topics with celebrity guests and experts.

“Red Table Talk,” which was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy, debuted in May 2018 and has aired 50 episodes on Facebook Watch over two seasons. The show has over 7 million followers on Facebook and spawned a main discussion group with over 600,000 members as well as other group forums. “Red Table Talk” promises candid conversations of current social and cultural issues including race, divorce, domestic violence, sex, fitness and parenting.

“I’m incredibly proud of ‘Red Table Talk’ and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” Pinkett Smith said in a statement. “‘Red Table Talk’ has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”


Pictured (l. to r.): Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (“Gammy”). Photo credit: Stan Evans

Facebook did not announce an expected premiere date for “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.” Gloria Estefan, in a statement, said: “I’m incredibly excited to carry the ‘Red Table Talk’ torch with my family in Miami. Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice.”

Over its two-season run, “Red Table Talk” has hosted several celeb guests, including Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith. The show’s most-viewed episode featured an emotional interview with Jordyn Woods discussing rumors that she had sex with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter.

Facebook’s expanded investment in “Red Table Talk” comes as the company is paring back on scripted originals: It canceled high-profile dramas “Sorry For Your Loss” starring Elizabeth Olsen and “Limetown” starring Jessica Biel. Meanwhile, it has acquired more unscripted fare including a revival of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show, “Steve on Watch,” which premiered earlier this month on Facebook Watch.

“‘Red Table Talk’ is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch,” said Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for Facebook Watch. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be in business with such wonderful partners and are thrilled to expand the ‘Red Table Talk’ franchise with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Estefans and Westbrook Studios. We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about.”

The flagship “Red Table Talk” series is produced by Westbrook Studios with Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori serving as executive producers. “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” is produced by Westbrook Studios with Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan, Rakieten and Melendez serving as executive producers.

