Quibi to Add TV-Casting Feature Next Month, Claims to Hit 2.7 Million App Downloads

Quibi, launched two weeks ago as a mobile-only video streaming app for on-the-go viewing, said it plans to add the ability to “cast” content to compatible TVs next month.

The company, led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, also announced that its app has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times in the first two weeks. In the first week, according to the company, it hit 1.7 million downloads. Independent researchers haven’t confirmed the download figures; meanwhile, it’s worth noting that some who downloaded the Quibi app have likely watched very little.

The Quibi service launched April 6 with some 50 shows at launch, and it’s initially free for 90 days. The inability for users to watch the premium, short-form episodes on TVs frustrated some — particularly given stay-at-home quarantines covering much of the U.S. — and Quibi subsequently said it would fast-track a TV-casting feature.

How Quibi’s casting-to-the-TV feature will work is unclear. The top mobile-casting technologies are Google Cast, which let mobile devices send audio and video streams to compatible TVs or other devices; and Apple’s AirPlay.

Quibi said the top five trending shows on the service since launch are:

Most Dangerous Game — starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz

Chrissy’s Court — Featuring Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai

Flipped — Starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson

Punk’d — Hosted by Chance The Rapper

Survive — starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

And the most-watched “Daily Essentials” shows on Quibi (listed alphabetically), are:

Around the World by BBC News

No Filter by TMZ

The Rachel Hollis Show

The Report by NBC News

Sexology with Shan

See the lineup of Quibi’s 50 shows available at launch.