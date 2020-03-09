Quibi Sues to Fend Off Interactive-Video Patent Claims by Eko

Quibi, less than a month away from the commercial launch of its mobile-subscription service, asked a federal court for a ruling that its technology does not infringe on a patent held by Eko, an interactive video company.

The dispute concerns Quibi’s Turnstyle feature that determines the orientation of a viewer’s phone — either horizontal or vertical — and presents content in the appropriate mode. Quibi claims it began developing Turnstyle in September 2018 and last month received a patent covering various aspects of the technology.

Quibi is led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman. The company last week announced about 50 original movies and shows set for the April 6 U.S. launch of the service.

The company’s lawsuit, filed Monday (March 9), alleges that, “After seeing Quibi’s keynote address at CES, Eko embarked on a campaign of threats and harassment to coerce money or a licensing deal from Quibi.” Quibi also alleged in the suit that Eko submitted a complaint to the Apple App Store “in an attempt to derail the scheduled launch of Quibi’s app,” and that Eko pitched “the false narrative” that Quibi infringes Eko’s patent and “has misappropriated Eko’s trade secrets” to reporters at the Wall Street Journal and Recode.

Eko did not immediately provide a statement on the lawsuit.

Quibi filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Central California. The company seeks a declaration that Quibi does not infringe Eko’s patent and seeks to enjoin Eko from “asserting any claim” of the

patent against Quibi. The suit also seeks a declaration that Quibi “has not misappropriated any trade secret from Eko” as well as an order for Eko to withdraw its complaint of infringement to the Apple App Store.

“Our Turnstyle technology was developed internally at Quibi by our talented engineers and we have, in fact, received a patent for it,” a spokeswoman for the startup said in a statement. “These claims have absolutely no merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them in court.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office granted Eko a patent on Oct. 29, 2019, covering “Systems and methods for adaptive and responsive video.”