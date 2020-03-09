×

Quibi Sues to Fend Off Interactive-Video Patent Claims by Eko

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
quibi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Quibi

Quibi, less than a month away from the commercial launch of its mobile-subscription service, asked a federal court for a ruling that its technology does not infringe on a patent held by Eko, an interactive video company.

The dispute concerns Quibi’s Turnstyle feature that determines the orientation of a viewer’s phone — either horizontal or vertical — and presents content in the appropriate mode. Quibi claims it began developing Turnstyle in September 2018 and last month received a patent covering various aspects of the technology.

Quibi is led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman. The company last week announced about 50 original movies and shows set for the April 6 U.S. launch of the service.

The company’s lawsuit, filed Monday (March 9), alleges that, “After seeing Quibi’s keynote address at CES, Eko embarked on a campaign of threats and harassment to coerce money or a licensing deal from Quibi.” Quibi also alleged in the suit that Eko submitted a complaint to the Apple App Store “in an attempt to derail the scheduled launch of Quibi’s app,” and that Eko pitched “the false narrative” that Quibi infringes Eko’s patent and “has misappropriated Eko’s trade secrets” to reporters at the Wall Street Journal and Recode.

Eko did not immediately provide a statement on the lawsuit.

Quibi filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Central California. The company seeks a declaration that Quibi does not infringe Eko’s patent and seeks to enjoin Eko from “asserting any claim” of the
patent against Quibi. The suit also seeks a declaration that Quibi “has not misappropriated any trade secret from Eko” as well as an order for Eko to withdraw its complaint of infringement to the Apple App Store.

“Our Turnstyle technology was developed internally at Quibi by our talented engineers and we have, in fact, received a patent for it,” a spokeswoman for the startup said in a statement. “These claims have absolutely no merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them in court.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office granted Eko a patent on Oct. 29, 2019, covering “Systems and methods for adaptive and responsive video.”

More Digital

  • Apple-iPhone-11

    Apple iPhone Sales in China Plunged 61% in February Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

    The coronavirus’ impact on Apple’s current-quarter results is shaping up to be worse than previously expected: According to data from the Chinese government released Monday, iPhone unit sales in the country dropped by more than half in February. The tech giant last month already warned investors that the coronavirus would hurt sales in China and [...]

  • MLB - FuboTV

    FuboTV Inks Deals to Carry MLB, NHL Networks in Premium Tiers

    Internet streaming pay-TV provider FuboTV will now offer the networks of all four U.S. professional sports leagues with the addition of those for Major League Baseball and the NHL. Starting Monday, new FuboTV subscribers can receive NHL Network when they subscribe to either the Extra or Sports Plus packages. In the next few weeks, it [...]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Jack Dorsey Remains Twitter CEO After Company Makes Peace With Activist Investor

    Jack Dorsey will continue at helm of Twitter after the company reached an agreement with an activist investor that had been potentially looking to oust the social network’s co-founder. Twitter, in addition to the deal with hedge fund Elliott Management, announced that private-equity firm Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. [...]

  • Baby Yoda The Mandalorian

    Disney Plus, Telefonica’s Movistar Plus Confirm Strategic Alliance

    MADRID — The Walt Disney Company and Spain-based telecom Telefónica announced Sunday a multi-year strategic alliance which will see streaming service Disney Plus launch in Spain on Movistar Plus, Telefónica’s pay TV-SVOD service. Following fast on the heels of carriage arrangements unveiled last week with Sky’s Sky Q and Now TV for the U.K. and [...]

  • Twitter Logo

    Twitter Closes Seattle Office After Employee Suspected of Coronavirus Infection

    Twitter said it was shutting its Seattle office for a “deep clean” after learning that an employee there was informed they likely have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). “A Seattle-based employee has been advised by their doctor that they likely have COVID-19, though still awaiting final testing,” Twitter said in a tweet Friday. “While the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad