Quibi Sued for Patent Infringement, Theft of Trade Secrets by Eko

Quibi logo launch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Quibi

Eko struck back against Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi with its own lawsuit Tuesday, accusing Quibi of infringing on one of Eko’s patents and misappropriating the interactive-video company’s trade secrets.

The Eko suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Western Division, comes a day after Quibi proactively filed its own suit seeking a judgment that its Turnstyle mobile-video technology does not infringe Eko’s patent and that Quibi did not steal trade secrets.

Quibi did not immediately provide comment on Eko’s countersuit.

Quibi’s Turnstyle feature determines the orientation of a viewer’s phone (either horizontal or vertical) and presents content in the appropriate mode. Quibi claims it began developing Turnstyle in September 2018 and last month received a patent covering various aspects of the technology — and that Eko’s lawyers this January sent a letter seeking to “coerce” payments from Quibi related to Eko’s own patent. Eko asserts that Quibi blatantly copied Eko’s features that use its patent covering a system for interactive video playback.

“Because Quibi refuses to cooperate with Eko or voluntarily rectify its blatant and egregious violation of Eko’s intellectual property rights, Eko now seeks relief from this Court to enjoin Defendant from using Eko’s confidential and trade secret information, from infringing Eko’s ’765 patent, and to require Quibi to assign Quibi’s ’926 patent to Eko because any innovation underlying Quibi’s ’926 patent is Eko’s, not Quibi’s.

Eko’s lawsuit seeks declarations that Quibi has misappropriated Eko’s confidential and trade secret information and unspecified monetary damages, as well as an injunction to stop Quibi from “selling, offering for sale, marketing or using the Turnstyle feature.”

In its complaint, Eko accuses two Quibi employees — Clifton Smith and Joseph Burfitt, who formerly worked for Snap — as passing along Eko’s confidential and proprietary technology to Quibi in violation of nondisclosure agreements.

More to come

