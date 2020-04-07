Quibi App Downloads on Launch Day Were 7.5% of Disney Plus’ Booming Debut

Quibi’s first-day app downloads hit around 300,000, coming after months of steady hype surrounding Jeffrey Katzenberg’s ambitious mobile-only streaming service.

That’s according to preliminary estimates from mobile-analytics firm Sensor Tower. Currently, as of Tuesday morning, Quibi ranks as the No. 3 top free app overall on Apple’s App Store in the U.S. (following Zoom and TikTok).

Compared with the bow of Disney Plus, Quibi had a much smaller jump out of the gate: On Nov. 12, 2019, the Mouse House’s streaming app notched approximately 4 million installs in the U.S. and Canada. That puts Quibi’s Day One download total at 7.5% of Disney Plus for the same territories, per Sensor Tower.

On the other hand, Quibi handily beat the launch-day estimated download total of HBO Now from five years ago. On April 7, 2015, HBO Now was installed approximately 45,000 times, coming five days ahead of the “Game of Thrones” Season 5 premiere, per Sensor Tower.

It’s impossible to forecast how well Quibi will fare based on the initial download figures, in large part because the mobile TV service is free for 90 days to anyone in the U.S. and Canada (and free to some T-Mobile unlimited wireless customers for one year).

Quibi’s April 6 download figures were bolstered by a lengthy pre-order period, “effectively front-loading a significant number of downloads into its launch day,” according to Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson.