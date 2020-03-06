Quibi Lineup: All the Shows and Movies on Mobile Streaming Service at Launch

Ambitious mobile streamer Quibi is one month away from debut, coming out of the gate with 51 shows and movies — the first major test of whether people will pay for premium short-form content they can watch on smartphones.

For the April 6 launch in the U.S., Quibi’s programming slate features originals with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and more. The startup, led by chairman/founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, has been paying top dollar to Hollywood A-listers with execs boasting of shelling out as much as $6 million per hour for production budgets. Quibi has raised $1.75 billion to fund its significant content spending.

Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial to those who sign up on its website before April 6. The service’s regular monthly pricing is set at $4.99 (with ads) and $7.99 (no ads). Overall, it plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in the first year.

Quibi divides programming into three categories: “Movies in Chapters,” which are feature-length films broken into episodes 7-10 minutes long; unscripted and documentary series; and Daily Essentials shows, 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and lifestyle programming. Note that while Quibi is touting a list of 51 launch titles, some of these are news programs that are just in different dayparts (like the four from NBC News).

Here’s the full list of content slated to be on Quibi at launch:

MOVIES

“Most Dangerous Game”: Starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter — but the prey. Dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Directed by Phil Abraham and written by Nick Santora, both of whom executive produce.

“When the Streetlights Go On”: After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high-school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation. Stars Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, Kristine Froseth, and Queen Latifah. Directed by Rebecca Thomas; written by Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe.

“Survive”: Starring Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) and Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”). Jane (Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas. Based on novel of the same name by Alex Morel. Directed by Mark Pellington; written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar.

“Flipped”: Starring Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Catstro, Eva Longoria and Andy Garcia. Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. But a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions. Directed by Ryan Case; written by Steve Mallory and Damon James.

UNSCRIPTED SHOWS & DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Thanks a Million”: Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. Across 10 episodes, $1 million will be doled out to everyday people. Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will each lead individual episodes.

“Chrissy’s Court” hosted by Chrissy Teigen: In each episode, Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small-claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.

“Punk’d”: Hosted and executive produced by Chance the Rapper, the reboot of the MTV show is back to pull the pranks on the Hollywood stars. Jason Goldberg also executive produces.

“Murder House Flip”: From Josh Berman (executive producer of “CSI”), home renovation show takes on the country’s most infamous homes: ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous. Executive producers in addition to Berman are Chris King (“Penny Dreadful”), Katherine Ramsland and Star Price (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”).

“Skrrt with Offset”: Host and executive producer Kiari “Offset” Cephus, who owns over 30 sports and luxury cars, joins his celebrity and rapper friends in exploring all things cars. Guests will include Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, and T-Pain.

“The Sauce”: Competition series in which dancers Ayo and Teo explore unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize. Usher serves as judge and executive producer.

“Nikki Fre$h”: Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, the show combines her passions for wellness and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h, with a “totally fresh style of music — dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world.” Executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum, and Carrie Franklin.

“&MUSIC”: Series spotlighting unsung artists behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an look at a behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon. Featuring Scott and Brian Nicholson with Ariana Grande; Gabe Fraboni with Martin Garrix; Ramiro Agudelo with J Balvin; Derek Ali aka MixedByAli with YG; Jasmine Benjamin with Anderson .Paak; and Andrew Watt with Ozzy Osbourne. Directed by Michael D. Ratner, Calmatic, Harrison Macks and J.P. Stiles, from executive producers Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Elias Tanner, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Candice Dragonoas, Harrison Macks and JP Stiles.

“Elba v Block”: Hollywood star Idris Elba and pro driver Ken Block go head-to-head as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

“Gone Mental with Lior”: Professional mentalist Lior Suchard teams with a featured celebrity in each episode and runs them through a string of mental stunts. Featuring Kate Hudson, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ben Stiller, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, David Dobrik, and Zooey Deschanel.

“Singled Out”: Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, show hooks up a new generation of singles of all genders and sexual orientations in 20 episodes. The main dater is linked to the pool of potential matches through social media.

“Gayme Show!”: Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, competition show celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.” Guests include Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, and Guy Branum.

“Dishmantled”: Each episode of the cooking competition hosted by Tituss Burgess starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They have to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original wins a cash prize. Guest judges include Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy and Roy Choi.

“You Ain’t Got These”: Show about sneaker culture from executive producer Lena Waithe, who is featured in the series. Guests feature Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen-Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston. Directed by James Adolphus.

“Fierce Queens”: Presented and narrated by Reese Witherspoon, nature series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom — from ant queens to speedy cheetahs. Executive produced by Jo Shinner.

“Prodigy”: Hosted by soccer star Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights accomplishments of one notable young athlete. Directed by Lukas Korver and Rand Getlin; written by Lucas Harger.

“Run This City”: Series following Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, Mass., ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated. From executive producers Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, and Brent Hodge, and co-executive producer Javier Quintana. Directed by Brent Hodge and produced by UnREAListic Ideas.

“Shape of Pasta”: Chef Evan Funke takes viewers on a gastronomic tour of Italy in a quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food: pasta. From executive producers Tim Duffy, Mike Duffy, and April Jones; produced by Ugly Brother Studios.

“NightGowns”: Eight-episode docuseries follows Sasha Velour as she adapts her Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production — and the biggest drag showcase of her life. Velour works with each member of her ensemble to craft the lip-sync performances, culminating in a made-for-mobile video of their live number directed by music video director Sophie Muller.

DAILY ESSENTIALS

“The Nod with Brittany & Eric”: Popular podcast is a daily weekday with hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings digging into the biggest moments and most under-explored corners of black culture, as told by the actors, musicians, writers, thinkers, chefs, activists, artists, and everyday people who live it.

“Last Night’s Late Night”: From Entertainment Weekly, the show recaps late-night television the morning after with a breakdown of the smartest monologues, best interviews and must-see sketches. Hosted by Heather Gardner.

“The Daily Chill”: Show that takes users on a pathway to calmness, with each episode featuring a new global destination and a new ASMR journey to peace.

“The Rachel Hollis Show”: Best-selling author, blogger and podcaster Rachel Hollis helps you level up your life with a daily dose of motivation and inspiration. The show will run once daily, Monday through Friday.

“Sexology with Shan Boodram”: Shan Boodram, a certified sexologist and intimacy expert, shows viewers how to navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships in a world where the rules of love and attraction are often confusing and fluid.

“Fashion’s a Drag”: Model/actor Willam Belli joined by supermodel Denise Bidot kick back with their closest drag queen friends to break down what the hottest celebs are wearing and all that’s happening in the world of fashion.

“60 in 6 by CBS News”: From “60 Minutes” comes a new edition of the TV newsmagazine with a rotating cast of dedicated correspondents. Anchored by Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall and Enrique Acevedo.

“Around the World by BBC News”: Drawing on the BBC’s global network, the program presents the “most important and illuminating international stories.”

“Morning Report by NBC News,” “Evening Report by NBC News,” “Saturday Report by NBC News,” “Sunday Report by NBC News”: News headlines, explainers and features from the broadcast newser, with the Sunday edition taking a detailed look at a single critical issue.

“Pulso News by Telemundo”: Daily newscast catering to English-speaking Hispanic viewers, anchored by Andrea Martinez.

“For the Cultura by Telemundo”: Entertainment show celebrating Latino pop culture anchored by Krystal Vega and Freddy Lomeli.

“Weather Today by The Weather Channel”: 3-5 minute show airing seven days a week with top weather news stories of the day as well as a national forecast. Anchored by Jordan Steele.

“NewsDay by CTV News” and “NewsNight by CTV News”: Canadian news organization offers two new daily editions of curated news, presented seven days a week. Produced by Bell Media.

“TSN Sports Show”: Canadian sports network’s daily sports information update every morning, seven days a week. Produced by Bell Media.

“The Replay by ESPN”: Daily episodes and breaking news covering the biggest stories in sports, hosted by Nabil Karim, Ashley Brewer, and Sebastian Salazar.

“All The Feels by the Dodo”: A daily feel-good animal story from Group Nine Media.

“Close Up by E! News”: Pop culture and celebrity daily show from NBCUniversal cable network.

“Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes”: Fandango-owned entertainment site presents a daily conversation on the latest news, reviews and recommendations from the best in TV, streaming and film.

“No Filter by TMZ: AM,” “No Filter by TMZ: PM”: Twice-daily entertainment and pop-culture show offering the latest in TMZ’s brand of edgy content.

“Speedrun by Polygon”: From Vox Media, gaming news show with deep dives into the biggest trending topics, hosted by Jimmy Mondal.

“Trailers by Fandango”: Latest trailers for movies and TV shows daily, from NBCU’s Fandango.

“Pop5”: Daily show from Mission Control Media covers everything pop music and goes behind the scenes with today’s top artists. Hosted by Tim Kash.

“Hot Off the Mic”: Daily show showcasing established and emerging comedians and their takes on the latest headlines. Released five days a week, show will be shot at comedy clubs across the country, beginning with the Improv in Hollywood.

(Pictured above, l. to r.: Liam Hemsworth in “Most Dangerous Game”; Sophie Turner in “Survive”; Chrissy Teigen in “Chrissy’s Court”; Chance the Rapper in “Punk’d”)