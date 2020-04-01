Quibi Target of Injunction Seeking to Block Its Turnstyle Mobile Tech

Five days before Quibi’s scheduled April 6 launch, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded mobile-video venture has been hit with another legal action — demanding that Quibi be forced to stop using technology it allegedly stole from an interactive-video company.

The motion seeking a preliminary injunction against Quibi comes from New York-based Eko, which last month sued Quibi for allegedly infringing one of Eko’s patents and misappropriating trade secrets.

On Wednesday (April 1), Eko filed a request with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeking a preliminary injunction enjoining Quibi from “misappropriating Eko’s proprietary technology for mobile device optimized ‘Real Time Switching.'”

If the court grants Eko’s request, it could force Quibi to redesign the app — potentially delaying the launch.

Quibi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Eko’s latest filing. Previously, Quibi has disputed Eko’s claims, saying a statement, “Our Turnstyle technology was developed internally at Quibi by our talented engineers and we have, in fact, received a patent for it. These claims have absolutely no merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them in court.”

According to the Eko lawsuit, Eko’s patented technology was shared with Quibi employees under multiple non-disclosure agreements. After being contacted by Eko, “Quibi ignored Eko’s warnings and Quibi secretly misappropriated Eko’s proprietary technology,” the Eko suit claims. “It hid its theft until making a massive public splash in a keynote address at the January 2020 Consumer Electronics Show… proclaiming it as Quibi’s own ‘Turnstyle’ technology.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Eko alleges, “Quibi exploited the ‘stay-at-home’ orders as a marketing tool to encourage people to sign up for its Turnstyle platform based on the misappropriated Eko technology.” Eko claimed it has “suffered reputational harm” and said it filed the motion for a preliminary injunction “to stop Quibi from capitalizing on its theft of Eko’s proprietary mobile device optimized RTS technology and to preserve the status quo.”

Prior to Eko’s original lawsuit, Quibi proactively filed a federal lawsuit seeking a judgment that its Turnstyle mobile-video technology does not infringe Eko’s patent and that Quibi did not steal trade secrets.