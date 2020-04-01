×

Quibi Target of Injunction Seeking to Block Its Turnstyle Mobile Tech

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Quibi

Five days before Quibi’s scheduled April 6 launch, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded mobile-video venture has been hit with another legal action — demanding that Quibi be forced to stop using technology it allegedly stole from an interactive-video company.

The motion seeking a preliminary injunction against Quibi comes from New York-based Eko, which last month sued Quibi for allegedly infringing one of Eko’s patents and misappropriating trade secrets.

On Wednesday (April 1), Eko filed a request with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeking a preliminary injunction enjoining Quibi from “misappropriating Eko’s proprietary technology for mobile device optimized ‘Real Time Switching.'”

If the court grants Eko’s request, it could force Quibi to redesign the app — potentially delaying the launch.

Quibi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Eko’s latest filing. Previously, Quibi has disputed Eko’s claims, saying a statement, “Our Turnstyle technology was developed internally at Quibi by our talented engineers and we have, in fact, received a patent for it. These claims have absolutely no merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them in court.”

According to the Eko lawsuit, Eko’s patented technology was shared with Quibi employees under multiple non-disclosure agreements. After being contacted by Eko, “Quibi ignored Eko’s warnings and Quibi secretly misappropriated Eko’s proprietary technology,” the Eko suit claims. “It hid its theft until making a massive public splash in a keynote address at the January 2020 Consumer Electronics Show… proclaiming it as Quibi’s own ‘Turnstyle’ technology.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Eko alleges, “Quibi exploited the ‘stay-at-home’ orders as a marketing tool to encourage people to sign up for its Turnstyle platform based on the misappropriated Eko technology.” Eko claimed it has “suffered reputational harm” and said it filed the motion for a preliminary injunction “to stop Quibi from capitalizing on its theft of Eko’s proprietary mobile device optimized RTS technology and to preserve the status quo.”

Prior to Eko’s original lawsuit, Quibi proactively filed a federal lawsuit seeking a judgment that its Turnstyle mobile-video technology does not infringe Eko’s patent and that Quibi did not steal trade secrets.

More TV

  • Quibi Target of Injunction by Eko

    Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi Target of Injunction Seeking to Block Its Turnstyle Mobile Tech

    Five days before Quibi’s scheduled April 6 launch, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded mobile-video venture has been hit with another legal action — demanding that Quibi be forced to stop using technology it allegedly stole from an interactive-video company. The motion seeking a preliminary injunction against Quibi comes from New York-based Eko, which last month sued Quibi [...]

  • Comic-Con atmosphere

    Comic-Con Still on for July Despite Coronavirus Fears

    The organizers of San Diego Comic-Con are still “hopeful” that it will take place in July as planned, despite mounting fears that putting on the largest fan convention in the country would be dangerous given the current coronavirus climate. Events of all kinds have been canceled around it, yet Comic-Con remains scheduled to take place [...]

  • Sinclair

    IATSE Slams Sinclair for Coronavirus Response to Sports Broadcast Freelancers

    Amid an industry-wide shutdown amid a pandemic that has put millions out of work, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has criticized Sinclair Broadcast Group’s plan to loan money to certain freelancers, calling it an inadequate response to these unprecedented times. Last week, in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sinclair unveiled a multi-million-dollar [...]

  • Real Housewives New York 90 Day

    HGTV, TLC, Bravo and Others Say Their Reality TV Stockpile Can Outlast Coronavirus

    The week of March 9 — when the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared the news that they had tested positive for COVID-19 —  a cascade of television shows and movies shut their productions down for safety reasons. From “Stranger Things” to “The Batman,” these shutterings are temporary, [...]

  • Joe Exotic Dillon Passage Tiger King

    'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic's Fourth Husband Dillon Speaks Out (Exclusive Video)

    The Tiger King is still a married man. Ever since “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” dropped on Netflix less than two weeks ago, viewers have wondered if Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and his fourth husband, Dillon Passage, are still together. “We are still married,” Passage, 24, said during an exclusive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad