Quibi Confirms It’s Shutting Down: ‘The World Has Changed Dramatically,’ Jeffrey Katzenberg Says

It’s officially the end of the road for Quibi.

The company, led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, confirmed that it intends “to wind down its business operations and initiate a process to sell its assets.” The shutdown comes just a little over six months after Quibi launched in April, at the front end of the COVID pandemic’s sweep into the U.S.

Quibi determined that due to “the changed industry landscape and ongoing challenges, it was clear that the business would not be able to continue operating for the long-term on a standalone basis,” according to its announcement.

Following Quibi’s shutdown, the remaining funds in its coffers — from its $1.75 billion in funding raised from Hollywood studios, tech companies and other investors — “will be returned to its investors as specified in the company’s operating agreement,” the company said in a statement.

“Quibi was founded to create the next generation of storytelling,” Katzenberg said in a prepared statement. “We have assembled a world-class creative and engineering team that has created an original platform fueled by groundbreaking technology and IP, enabling consumers to view premium content in a whole new way. The world has changed dramatically since Quibi launched and our standalone business model is no longer viable. I am deeply grateful to our employees, investors, talent, studio partners and advertisers for their partnership in bringing Quibi to millions of mobile devices.”

It’s a black eye for Katzenberg, who previously had a long and successful career in the movie biz, most recently as CEO of DreamWorks Animation (which was acquired by Comcast in 2016).

Quibi said it will begin winding down its operations and plans to work with its legal and financial advisers over the coming months to dissolve the company and identify “a suitable buyer or buyers for its assets,” it said. It isn’t clear who would buy Quibi’s assets, except perhaps at a steep discount, as the company’s pitch to sell itself to companies including NBCUniversal, Apple, Facebook and WarnerMedia reportedly came to naught.

“While we have enough capital to continue operating for a significant period of time, we made the difficult decision to wind down the business, return cash to our shareholders, and say goodbye to our talented colleagues with grace,” said Whitman, who previously was CEO of Hewlett-Packard before joining Quibi in 2018. “We continue to believe that there is an attractive market for premium, short-form content. Over the coming months we will be working hard to find buyers for these valuable assets who can leverage them to their full potential.”

According to the company, Quibi subscribers will receive separate notifications regarding the final date of their access to the platform. The service had cost $4.99 per month with ads and $7.99 per month without ads.