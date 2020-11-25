‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Spurs Boom in Sales of Chess Sets, Books

The centuries-old game of chess is suddenly cool — thanks to Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit.”

In the three weeks after “The Queen’s Gambit” premiered, unit sales of chess sets jumped 87% in the U.S. and chess book sales rose an eye-popping 603%, according to research firm NPD Group. The spike comes after years of flat or negative growth in those categories, NPD said.

Netflix touted “The Queen’s Gambit,” which centers on the fictional character Beth Harmon, a teen chess prodigy who takes on the best players in the world, as the streamer’s most-watched scripted limited series to date in its first 28 days of release. In the four weeks after its Oct. 23 debut, 62 million member accounts worldwide watched at least two minutes of the show, according to Netflix (so it’s unclear how many watched all or most of the seven-episode series).

Prior to the premiere of “The Queen’s Gambit,” week-over-week chess set sales in the U.S. had been relatively flat for 13 weeks — and soared after the limited series hit Netflix, according to U.S. Retail Tracking Service data from NPD.

There was a similar rise in sales of chess books, per NPD BookScan, which reported higher U.S. print book unit sales for the following titles: “Bobby Fischer Teaches Chess” by Bobby Fischer; “Chess Fundamentals” by Jose Capablanca; “Chess for Kids” by Michael Basman; and “The Complete Book of Chess Strategy: Grandmaster Techniques from A to Z” by Jeremy Silman.

In addition, search data from Google Trends shows that interest in chess among U.S. users has nearly quadrupled since “The Queen’s Gambit” debuted:

“The idea that a streaming television series can have an impact on product sales is not a new one, but we are finally able to view it through the data,” said Juli Lennett, NPD Group toys industry adviser. “The sales of chess books and chess sets, which had previously been flat or declining for years, turned sharply upward as the popular new series gained viewers.”

“The Queen’s Gambit” stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth, alongside Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp. Set in the 1960s, “The Queen’s Gambit” is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name.