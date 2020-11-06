Podcast Studio QCode Makes Key Hires in Production and Development, Promotes Two

Podcast studio QCode has announced several key hires and promotions as the company becomes a growing player in the digital and adaptive filmed content space.

Sandra Yee Ling has been named vice president of production and Michele Zárate as director of development. Tess Ryan has been promoted to producer and Deron Johnson to head of music. The changes follow the studio’s recent $6.4 million Series A funding which was led by Sonos with participation from C-Ventures.

QCode shows that have been picked up for adaptation include the scripted erotic drama “Dirty Diana” from Shana Feste and Demi Moore and “The Left Right Game” from Jack Anderson and Tessa Thompson (both at Amazon). QCode’s “Carrier,” a first-person POV fiction thriller starring Cynthia Erivo, is set for adaptation from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra and Michele to the QCode team, two savvy executives who know how to make compelling content in a variety of genres,” said Rob Herting, CEO and founder of QCode. “Tess and Deron have both played a huge role in QCode’s early success and we are delighted to recognize their excellent work.”

Yee Ling has two credits already at QCode, including “Dirty Diana” and “Ghost Tape” starring Kiersey Clemons. She comes from Automatik, an LA-based independent production company, where she executive produced the soon-to-be-released feature “Shadow in the Cloud.”

Zárate will be responsible for overseeing and building a slate of original programming for the studio. She comes from Sonar Entertainment, where she worked on series such as “Hunters” and “Lorena” for Amazon, and “Mr. Mercedes” for AT&T.

Ryan started as a production coordinator on “Blackout,” Qcode’s first series starring Rami Malek, and has worked on each of the originals to date. She most recently produced “Hank the Cowdog,” a Jeff Nichols project starring Matthew McConaughey.

Johnson is an award-winning pianist and composer whose work includes scoring films and trailers for TWC, Blumhouse and HBO. His professional career began as a touring keyboardist with Miles Davis, Stanley Clarke, David Sanborn, Carly Simon, and Alanis Morissette. Since joining QCode, he has composed original music for “The Left Right Game,” “Borrasca,” “Hank the Cowdog,” “Dirty Diana” and “Ghost Tape.” He will oversee all music and composition across the slate.