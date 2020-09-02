Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Netflix Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their sights on streaming: The royal couple has signed a deal with Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California earlier this year, had been pitching movie and TV plans around Hollywood. Under their new, multi-year deal at Netflix, the couple will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children’s series.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

The couple will be focused on creating a wide variety of series about stories and issues that are close to their hearts, such as those that their newly formed nonprofit, Archewell, will highlight. Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series focused on inspirational women.

The Duke and Duchess want to highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, and are committed to diverse hiring practices for key roles at their production company, per a source familiar with the deal.

Adds Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, “Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

Netflix has attracted a long list of top talent in recent years, including the Obamas, “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes and “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy.

Markle, who previously acted in the drama “Suits,” briefly returned to Hollywood to narrate the Disney Plus documentary “Elephants.” The non-fiction film benefitted Elephants Without Borders, an organization that protects wildlife in Botswana. But a source familiar with the situation says she has no plans to return to acting.

The Duke had previously worked with filmmakers behind the documentary “Rising Phoenix,” which premiered on Netflix last week.

The New York Times first reported the news.