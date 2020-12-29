Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Holiday Special Podcast on Spotify (Listen)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bidding adieu to 2020 with their first podcast for Spotify — along with a host of celebrity guests and a few (very) brief words from their young son, Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday released a standalone holiday special, produced by Archewell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet, exclusively on the Spotify global streaming platform.

In the 34-minute special, the royal couple share a collection of personal anecdotes and inspirational stories from a variety guests around the world including: Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George the Poet.

In addition, the special features a cameo by Archie, the couple’s 19-month-old son. With some gentle coaxing from his parents, the toddler provides the signoff for the holiday podcast, saying, “Happy new year!” The podcast also includes a performance of “Amen, This Little Light of Mine” by Karen Gibson and London’s The Kingdom Choir.

The special comes under a multiyear pact between Harry and Meghan’s newly formed Archewell Audio production company and Spotify for a slate of exclusive podcasts designed to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Listen to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s holiday special below, or at this link on Spotify.