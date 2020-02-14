×

The Oscars of Podcasting? First ‘Golden Mics’ Awards to Debut in 2021

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Golden Mics - The Podcast Academy
CREDIT: The Podcast Academy

The burgeoning podcast biz is looking for its own version of the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys.

On Friday, a group of podcast publishers and producers including Spotify, NPR, PRX, Sony Music Entertainment and Wondery announced the formation of the Podcast Academy, a membership-based organization dedicated to promoting the medium.

As part of its charter, the Podcast Academy plans to bestow annual awards of merit – dubbed the Golden Mics – for outstanding achievements in podcasting. The first Golden Mics ceremony is targeted for early 2021 in Los Angeles.

The companies didn’t say how much membership in the Podcast Academy would cost. A spokesman for the new organization said the board of governors has yet to determine fees but said their aim is to keep costs low and accessible for all industry participants.

Podcast Academy members will be eligible to vote in different categories, including one for general excellence, for Golden Mics contenders. The org said it would begin accepting nominations for the awards in the fall of 2020.

Some notable podcast publishers, including iHeartRadio, the New York Times Co., Luminary and Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, are not among the organization’s founding members. It’s worth noting that iHeartRadio, the second-biggest podcast network in the U.S. after NPR, has its own podcast awards program and held the second annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in January.

Popular on Variety

Initial supporters of the Podcast Academy include Courtney Holt (Spotify), Anya Grundman (NPR), Kerri Hoffman (PRX), Donald Albright (Tenderfoot TV), Erik Diehn (Stitcher),  Hernan Lopez (Wondery), Christy Mirabal (Sony Music), Rekha Murthy (independent), Lauren Spohrer (Criminal), and Alia Tavakolian (Spoke Media).

“Film, television, music – all other major forms of art have long-ago established a member-based academy with the goal of fostering and celebrating creative excellence. It’s time for Podcasts to establish their own,” Wondery CEO Hernan Lopez, one of the founding members of the organization, said in a statement.”

Kerri Hoffman, CEO of PRX, the non-profit that manages digital distribution of public media, added, “I welcome the opportunity to celebrate the excellence throughout podcasting — at the mic and the amazing talent behind the scenes.”

In addition to the awards program, the Podcast Academy expects to host monthly webinars on industry topics and networking events in L.A. and New York City, as well as publish whitepapers on best practices. It also expects to compile a searchable directory of members.

The org provides more info at thepodcastacademy.com. The Podcast Academy expects to start accepting membership applications later this spring.

More Digital

  • Golden Mics - The Podcast Academy

    The Oscars of Podcasting? First 'Golden Mics' Awards to Debut in 2021

    The burgeoning podcast biz is looking for its own version of the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys. On Friday, a group of podcast publishers and producers including Spotify, NPR, PRX, Sony Music Entertainment and Wondery announced the formation of the Podcast Academy, a membership-based organization dedicated to promoting the medium. As part of its charter, the [...]

  • Mike Bloomberg

    Mike Bloomberg's Odd Meme Blitz Spurs Instagram to Require Influencers to Disclose Paid Political Content

    A new paid meme campaign on Instagram by billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who’s running a guerrilla bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has prompted Facebook to clarify that influencers on the platform must disclose such arrangements. This week, Bloomberg’s presidential campaign launched a broad campaign across at least 19 top Instagram accounts with a collective [...]

  • Disney+ on Roku

    Roku Takes Credit for Being 'Important' Part of Disney Plus's Booming Q4 Signups

    Roku, in announcing strong 2019 holiday-quarter results, gave a bit of a flex in claiming it was a key part of Disney Plus reeling in 26.5 million customers in Q4. CEO Anthony Wood, on the company’s earnings call Thursday, gave props to Disney for blowing past Wall Street expectations with the new streaming service in [...]

  • Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put

    Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put Moms Back in the TV Workforce

    In order to combat the drop-out rate of women in the television industry, a new initiative has been launched Friday by Share My Telly Job (SMTJ) and The Talent Manager. Within the TV production sector, there is a growing recognition among recruiters that job sharing could help curb the negative effects of parental leave as [...]

  • Liam Keelan

    Disney Hires BBC Studios Alum to Lead TV Content for Europe and Africa

    Former BBC scripted content portfolio director Liam Keelan has joined the Mouse House. The London-based exec will take on the newly created regional role of VP of original productions for television, where he is to oversee content for both channels and fledgling streaming service Disney+ in Europe and Africa. Leading a team of development and [...]

  • Roku Express 2019

    Roku Q4 Revenue Climbs 49%, Adds Record 4.6 Million Active Streaming Accounts

    Roku turned in top-line sales of $411.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 49% and beating Wall Street forecasts, which was driven by a 71% pop in advertising and services revenue. The streaming media player and platform company said it added a record 4.6 million incremental active accounts in Q4, to end 2019 [...]

  • Anna Marsh StudioCanal CEO

    How Studiocanal Plans to Steer a Steady Course in the Face of Streaming Challenges

    Anna Marsh, the newly appointed CEO of leading European film and TV group Studiocanal, comes off as self-contained and mild-mannered, but her bullish track record at the company and relationships with big-name producers such as David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Andrew Rona (“Non-Stop”) suggests she has an iron fist in that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad