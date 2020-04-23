Pluto TV Taps Former Eros Digital, Fullscreen Execs for Senior Roles

Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’s free-streaming TV division, expanded its senior leadership team with two hires: Shampa Banerjee as chief product officer and Scott Reich as SVP of programming.

Banerjee, who most recently was chief product officer at Eros International’s digital Indian entertainment platform, will oversee Pluto TV’s product road map, designing and developing the experience of users, distribution partners, content partners and advertisers.

Reich, former general manager at Fullscreen Media (now part of WarnerMedia), will head up programming strategy for Pluto TV’s slate of content, which already includes more than 250 live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV series licensed from TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies.

Both Banerjee and Reich report to Pluto TV co-founder and CEO Tom Ryan.

“Shampa is a global technology leader with deep experience in product development to usher in high growth for brands and positive experiences for consumers,” Ryan said in a statement. “We look forward to having her expertise in this role as we continue to grow our audience and platform capabilities.”

Regarding Reich, Ryan said, “With innumerable new partner deals, channel launches and acquisitions coming to the platform regularly, Scott will be playing a critical role in optimizing our robust content portfolio for our viewers.”

At Eros Digital, Banerjee grew the “Netflix for Bollywood” service from its formation to 150 million global subscribers in 135 countries. Prior to that, she served as VP of engineering for social collaboration platform Socialtext, which was sold to private-equity firm Bedford Funding. Banerjee formerly was COO/VP engineering and product at Meevee (acquired by Live Universe), CTO of Ziff Davis Media and held several roles at AOL, where she oversaw technology and product for AOL’s top three traffic and revenue-generating channels.

As GM of Fullscreen Media, Reich led strategy for its subscription VOD service (which was shut down in 2017) and managed all aspects of original scripted and unscripted original programming, content licensing, program planning, marketing, creative services, content operations, and analytics. After departing Fullscreen in 2018, he was an independent consultant. Previously Reich was VP, programming and original content at Vevo and held positions at Fuse, Concert.TV and VH1. He started his career at Magus Entertainment, where he worked alongside the manager of Aerosmith.

Pluto TV had 22.4 million monthly active users in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2019. It operates service in 22 countries including the U.S. and across Europe and Latin America. The Los Angeles-based company was acquired by Viacom for $340 million last year.