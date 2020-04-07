Pluto TV Launches Free-Streaming Service in 17 Latin American Countries

Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’s free, ad-supported, streaming TV service, is now live with across 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, with a library of 12,000 hours of Spanish-language movies, TV shows and other programming.

As of April 7, the Spanish-language service is available in: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Pluto TV is planning to debut in Brazil later this year.

Pluto TV Latin America currently has 24 channels, and plans to add new channels each month basis to reach more than 70 channels within the next 12 months. The service includes content licensed from more than 60 media and content partners.

Content on Pluto TV Latin America spans multiple genres including reality, anime, lifestyle, nature, true crime and kids’ content. “This innovative product offering is a great complement to our [over-the-top] products,” JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas, said in announcing the launch. “It allows us to continue to entertain audiences across in the region and work with our partners to bring this never before seen offering of free streaming television to Latin American audiences.”

In the U.S., Pluto TV has swelled to a user base of over 22 million monthly active users, and has launched versions of the service in Europe. Pluto TV was acquired by Viacom (now ViacomCBS) for $340 million in cash a little over a year ago.

“Today marks a major step forward in our mission, and we are thrilled to offer people across Latin America, one of the world’s largest markets, access to our popular streaming TV service,” said Tom Ryan, CEO, and co-founder of Pluto TV.

For the Latin America launch, Pluto TV added a “Quedate en casa #JuntosADistancia” (“Stay home/Together at a distance”) special on-demand section to encourage social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 17 Latin American countries, Pluto TV is available via web browser (at pluto.tv), Apple TV, Android TV and mobile apps for Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.

Pluto TV’s long list of content partners for Latin America includes: A2 Filmes, All3Media, Alliant, BBC Studios, Beverly Hills Entertainment, Big Media, Blue Ant Media, Caracol, Castalia, CDC International, Cineflix, Cisneros Media, Comarex, Combate Americas, DRG, Endemol Shine, FilmRise, FourK, Fremantle, Glory Sports, Gusto Distribution, Hard Knocks Fighting, Hearst, Indigenius, Impact Wrestling, Inverleigh, Kinpil, Latin Angels, Leda Films, Legendary Entertainment, Life Design, Lionsgate, Marvista, Motion Pictures, MPI Media, MTV, Nelvana, New Dominion, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Off The Fence, OTRO, Paramount, Polar Star, Pongalo, Sabbatical Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn, Sofa Digital, Sonar Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Spanglish Movies, Syndicado, Telefe, Televix, The Asylum, TV Azteca, VIP 2000, Viz Media, Wildbrain and World Poker Tour.