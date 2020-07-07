Pluto TV to Stream 40 Shows From CBS, Old ‘South Park’ Episodes for Free This Summer

Here’s more corporate synergy in action: Pluto TV is gearing up to stream reruns of dozens of popular CBS shows and Comedy Central’s “South Park” — all housed under their common parent, ViacomCBS — on the free, ad-supported linear TV-style streaming service.

Starting July 14, and continuing throughout the summer, Pluto TV’s new slate of programming will feature 40 shows from CBS and Comedy Central. Those include “Survivor,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: New York,” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (pictured above). Also, coming soon to Pluto TV are select episodes from seasons 1-10 of Comedy Central’s “South Park.”

With the additional content from its ViacomCBS siblings, Pluto TV says, it will offer over 100,000 hours of content to its more than 24 million monthly active viewers in the U.S.

This summer Pluto TV will add the following series from CBS’s library, with additional shows to come: “Survivor,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “The Amazing Race,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “CSI: New York” and “CSI: Miami,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Jag,” “MacGyver,” “Sister Sister,” “Scorpion,” “Numbers,” and “Moesha.”

Last month Pluto TV collaborated with other ViacomCBS divisions to stream select episodes and series including “The Twilight Zone,” “The Thomas John Experience,” and a Star Trek marathon featuring “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” In addition, Pluto TV offered “First Wives Club,” “Diggstown” and “American Gangster: Trap Queens” from BET Plus and the first two seasons of “Yellowstone” leading up to its Season 3 premiere on Paramount Network.

The new CBS properties will appear on Pluto TV’s owned-and-operated channels, available in a live-streaming feed. Other channels on the service include those for sports (NFL Channel, Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, CBS Sports HQ, beIN Sports Xtra), as well as channels for Stories by AMC, Degrassi, Baywatch, MTV’s The Hills, RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1 and more. Latino programming includes “The Walking Dead en Espanol,” “Forensic Files en Espanol,” Nick Latino, and Comedy Central Latino. Pluto TV also includes news channels for CBSN, NBC News, CNN, CBS local channels, and others, as well as movies.

Viacom bought Pluto TV earlier last year for $340 million. Overall, Pluto TV operates in 22 countries across North America, Europe and Latin America.

The free, ad-supported streaming space has seen a spurt of activity in the past year: Fox Corp. bought Tubi for $440 million, while NBCUniversal is gearing up to launch Peacock (with a free-streaming tier) on July 15.