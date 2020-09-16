PlayStation 5 to Ship in November, Priced Starting at $400

The 2020 holiday season’s game console showdown is set.

The PlayStation 5 next-gen system will roll out starting in North America and Japan on Nov. 12, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today. That will be followed by Europe and additional regions on Nov. 19.

The PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price of $399.99, while the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for $499.99. Sony said pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. Sony also announced new updates to the PS5 game portfolio, including “Final Fantasy XVI,” “Fortnite,” Harry Potter game “Hogwarts Legacy” and a new “God of War” title.

The PS5 console is due to first hit just two days after Microsoft’s own next-generation Xbox consoles are set to ship (Nov. 10): The entry-level Xbox Series S is priced at $299 and the Xbox Series X will cost $499.

PlayStation 5 will offer “a new generation of experiences that go beyond players’ expectations of how games can look, feel, sound, and play,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.

Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K, as well as the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O that will deliver “lightning-fast loading,” Sony promises. In addition, both PS5 models also offer the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, so players “will enjoy the same transformative gameplay experiences regardless of which PS5 they choose,” the company said.

Newly announced games coming to PS5 include Capcom’s “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition,” Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy XVI,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach” (from Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s “Hogwarts Legacy” role-playing game, and a brand-new “God of War” game from Santa Monica Studio.

Previously announced PS5 game titles include “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” and “Demon’s Souls.” Exclusive titles from SIE Worldwide Studios will be priced at launch from $49.99-$69.99 on PS5. Sony boasted that “the breadth of unique gaming experiences coming to PS5 represent the best lineup in PlayStation history.”

In addition, SIE today announced the PlayStation Plus Collection, a lineup of PS4 games that will be available to PS Plus members to download and play on PS5, including “Batman Arkham Knight,” “Bloodborne,” “Fallout 4,” “God of War,” “Monster Hunter: World,” and “Persona 5.” Sony said it will launch PS4 versions of a few exclusive titles designed for the PlayStation 5, including “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” and “Horizon Forbidden West.”

Accessories that will launch alongside the PS5 console include a standalone DualSense Wireless Controller ($69.99), DualSense Charging Station to charge two controllers ($29.99), a Pulse 3D wireless headset with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones ($99.99), an HD Camera ($59.99), a Media Remote to navigate movies and streaming services ($29.99).

According to SIE, the PS5 launch date for China “is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date.”

On Monday, Sony released a new PS5 ad styled like a movie-trailer that is meant to “evoke some of the feelings you would get from PlayStation 5,” global head of marketing Eric Lempel said.