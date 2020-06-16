Philo Launches Starz, Epix as First Add-On Options to Low-Cost Internet TV Service

Philo wants to get more dough from its over-the-top TV subscriber base, adding Epix and Starz as premium options — the first add-ons for the cheap, entertainment-oriented service.

Subscribers to Philo’s $20 monthly bundle of 58 entertainment, lifestyle and nonfiction networks can add MGM’s Epix for an extra $6 per month and Lionsgate’s Starz for $9 per month.

Aimed at cord-cutters and “cord-nevers” who find traditional pay-TV too pricey, Philo keeps programming costs down by omitting sports, news and local broadcast networks. The company’s investors include A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery and ViacomCBS — and the core of the Philo lineup comprises nets owned by those four programming groups, including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN and WE TV.

To access Epix and Starz, customers can subscribe at philo.com for a free seven-day trial. Through July 13, Philo customers who sign up for either service are eligible for discounted promo pricing: Epix for $3 per month and Starz for $5 per month for the first three months.

Programming on Epix includes original dramas “Belgravia” and “Godfather of Harlem” and the upcoming docuseries “Helter Skelter.” Starz original series include “Hightown,” “Outlander,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead” and the upcoming “Power” spinoffs. On Philo, customers can access linear feeds as well as thousands of on-demand titles.

Philo — named after Philo T. Farnsworth, who invented the electronic television — first launched in November 2017. The company hasn’t disclosed how many customers it has but analysts estimate Philo has fewer than 500,000 subscribers.

Philo lets customers watch up to three streams on three different devices simultaneously, with up to 10 profiles per account. The service is available on the web, mobile devices and connect-TV platforms including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Philo also includes unlimited-storage DVR (with recordings deleted after 30 days) and more than 50,000 shows and movies on demand.

Last year, Philo phased out its entry-level $16-per-month tier with 45 channels but said existing customers could keep the package if they wanted to.