Pharrell Williams to Select New Artists for SoundCloud Charity Compilation

Pharrell Williams announced today that he will be hand-picking undiscovered artists for a Soundcloud compilation that will benefit Sweet Relief and Help Musicians charities.

The compilation, called “SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1,” will feature music genres, styles and sounds from across the global SoundCloud community, according to the announcement.

SoundCloud has seen a 50% increase in in uploads from creators around the world over the past month, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown has set in. “We know the rise of the coronavirus has hit creators hard with a loss of revenue and work,” the company said, “but it has not stopped the proliferation of music and creativity on SoundCloud.”

In a post announcing the compilation, Pharrell said: “For our shared passion and vision for music, @i_am_OTHER and I are teaming up with @SoundCloud to discover the next creators. Starting today you can tag #SCxiamOTHER on your SoundCloud track for a chance to be featured on a compilation we’re working on.”

Here’s how creators can submit music for consideration, according to a SoundCloud blog post. The company will also be taking questions via Instagram today (April 22) in a special edition of its Creator Office Hours today at 2:30 PT / 5:30pm ET:

Upload your tracks to SoundCloud and include the hashtag #SCxiamOTHER

Pharrell, i am OTHER and SoundCloud will review submissions and select a minimum of 10 tracks from independent, emerging artists to be featured on “SoundCloud presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1.” There’s no limit on submissions, so upload oftento maximize your chances.

In addition to a spot on the album, selected artists will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program, Repost Select, and receive funding for upcoming projects from our recently announced $10M creator accelerator fundalong with additional promotion and marketing support.

Selected artists will be notified via SoundCloud by May 6, 2020.

Net proceeds we receive will go to Sweet Relief and Help Musicians, two charities on the frontlines of providing direct relief to the artist community.

“SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1” will be available on SoundCloud and distributed to all streaming services via SoundCloud’s distribution and artist services offering, Repost Select, in early May 2020.