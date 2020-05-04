PewDiePie Signs Exclusive YouTube Live-Streaming Deal

PewDiePie will be live-streaming exclusively on YouTube under a new pact.

To date, Felix Kjellberg — the prankster and videogame creator better known to fans as PewDiePie — has amassed more than 104 million subscribers and generated over 25 billion views to date, by far the most of any individually operated YouTube channel in history.

“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” Kjellberg said in a statement. “Live streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future.”

The agreement with PewDiePie steps up YouTube’s rivalry with Amazon’s Twitch live-streaming platform. In recent months, YouTube has inked similar exclusive pacts with game creators including CouRage, Lachlan, LazarBeam, Muselk, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae.

Last year, Kjellberg had inked an exclusive live-streaming deal with DLive, a service that had been promising better economic terms for creators than other major platforms.

Kjellberg created his YouTube channel in 2010 and began uploading videos of “Minecraft” and “Amnesia” through his popular “let’s play” series. Over the years, his channel has evolved to include a range of comedy and reaction videos as well as popular videos about memes. His live streams often draw thousands of viewers where fans engage and support Kjellberg through products like YouTube’s memberships and Super Chat features. In August 2013, Kjellberg became the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world, and in August 2019 he became the first individual YouTube creator to reach 100 million subscribers.