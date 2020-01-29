Penn National Gaming Takes Minority Stake in Upstart Barstool Sports

Casino operator Penn National Gaming will take a minority stake in Barstool Sports, the upstart sports site with a flair for the rambunctious, the latest example of how companies that produce content about sports are maneuvering in an era when interactive gaming and betting are seen as growing lines of business.

Under terms of the deal, Penn National will acquire a 36% interest stake in Barstool for approximately $163 million in cash and convertible preferred stock. The casino operator gets the exclusive right to use the Barstool brand for all of its online and retail sports betting products. The Chernin Group, which currently owns Barstool, will be left with a 36% interest in the company, while the remaining shares will be held by employees, including founder Dave Portnoy (above, pictured) and CEO Erika Nardini.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

