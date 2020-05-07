Peacock to Stream on Microsoft Xbox Devices for National Launch in Summer 2020

Peacock just got some game: NBCUniversal inked a deal for the streaming service to be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One console family when Peacock is scheduled to make it nationwide debut in July.

Peacock will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X, when it launches nationally on July 15. Customers in the U.S. will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on Xbox devices using in-app purchase.

News of NBCU’s Xbox deal comes a day after the Comcast-owned media company announced a similar pact with Apple spanning its devices.

“With streaming entertainment and gaming reaching all-time highs, Xbox will be a great ongoing partner for Peacock,” Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships for Peacock, said in a statement.

The Peacock Free ad-supported tier will have more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month (with ads) with 15,000-plus hours of content; for $9.99 monthly, subscribers can get an ad-free version of Peacock Premium.

Last month, Peacock’s early preview rolled out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers later this year. Premiere dates for the majority of Peacock’s originals slate will be pushed to 2021 because of coronavirus-related production delays, Peacock chairman Matt Strauss said last month.

Peacock’s content lineup includes current-season programming from NBC and Telemundo, plus full seasons of shows including comedies “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live,” “King of Queens,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Frasier,” “George Lopez” and “Cheers”; dramas “Law & Order: SVU,” “Downton Abbey,” “Yellowstone,” “Friday Night Lights,” “House,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Psych,” “Parenthood,” “Monk,” and “Heroes.” Kids’ programming on Peacock will include “Curious George,” “Where’s Waldo?” and “Cleopatra in Space.”

Also in the mix will be hundreds of movies like the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Meet the Parents” and “Shrek” as well as daily programming highlights from “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and “Access Hollywood.”