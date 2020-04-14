Peacock Streaming Lineup: What’s Coming to Comcast Now, and What’s Coming Later

Comcast and NBCUniversal are pushing Peacock out of the nest starting Wednesday, April 15, promising to unfurl a rich plume of 15,000-plus hours of streaming content, first for the cable giant’s own TV and internet customers.

Peacock is then slated to be available across the U.S. on July 15 — while NBCU is mulling the possibility of moving that up sooner — in various three tiers across mobile, web and connected-TV devices: paid with ads ($4.99 monthly); paid with no ads ($9.99 monthly); and completely free with ads with a truncated content lineup. With the national launch, Comcast (and Cox) subscribers also will have the option to get an ad-free version of the service for an additional $5 per month.

So what’s on the menu? Peacock will include live and on-demand content across current and past TV shows, movies, news, and late night programming, with some live sports once they resume post-pandemic. Most of Peacock’s originals have been pushed to 2021 given the industry-wide production shutdown.

Here are the highlights of Peacock content, in two sections: What’s first going to be available to Comcast subscribers for no extra cost with ads; and what’s coming later in 2020 and beyond.

Peacock Premium Content Available on April 15 (or Shortly After)

NBC Current Season

Dramas including “Law & Order: SVU,” “Blindspot,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “New Amsterdam,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Bluff City Law,” “Council of Dads,” “Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector” and “Days of Our Lives”

Comedies including “Saturday Night Live,” “Superstore, “Will & Grace,” “Perfect Harmony” and “Indebted”

Alternative series including “America’s Got Talent: Champions,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “World of Dance,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “The Wall,” “Hollywood Game Night” and “Making It”

Talk shows, news and syndicated series including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Dateline,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” “Access Hollywood” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

TV Library

Comedies including “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live,” “King of Queens,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Two and a Half Men,” “A.P. Bio,” “Frasier,” “Saved By the Bell,” “George Lopez,” “Cheers,” “Punky Brewster,” “The Johnny Carson Show,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Greatest American Hero,” “Munsters” and “Leave It to Beaver”

Dramas including the “Law & Order” brands, “Yellowstone,” “Friday Night Lights,” “House,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Psych,” “Parenthood,” “Monk,” “Heroes,” “Covert Affairs,” “Warehouse 13,” “Sliders,” “Necessary Roughness,” “The Commish,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Columbo,” “The Rockford Files,” “Airwolf,” “Seaquest” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”

Competition series including “American Ninja Warrior,” “Face Off,” “Top Chef Masters” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior”

Reality shows including “The Profit,” “Million Dollar Listing NY,” “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Below Deck,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Flipping Out,” “Botched,” “Southern Charm,” “Escape to the Chateau,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Married to Medicine,” “Talk Stoop,” “George to the Rescue,” “Ghost Hunters International,” “Bad Girls Club,” “Bethenny Ever After,” “Kourtney & Kim Take New York,” “Open House,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “Very Cavallari” and “WAGS”

Docuseries including “Dateline,” “American Greed,” “Snapped,” “Forensic Files,” “Three Days to Live,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Paranormal Witness,” “Final Appeal,” “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” “Killer Couples,” “The Case of Caylee Anthony,” “Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks,” “Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer” and “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway”

Movies

Hundreds of movies including the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “E.T.,” “Meet the Parents,” “Schindler’s List,” “Shrek,” “Evan Almighty,” “Liar Liar,” “Fletch,” “Ray,” “Lost in Translation,” “Definitely Maybe,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Children of Men,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “American Psycho,” “Meet Joe Black,” “Monster’s Ball,” “Blue Crush,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Fear,” “The Story of Us,” “You, Me, and Dupree,” “Robin Hood” and “Leap Year”

Kids’ Programming

All-new exclusive episodes of “Curious George,” “Where’s Waldo?” and “Cleopatra in Space,” and library titles including “Woody Woodpecker,” “Top Chef Jr.,” “Beat the Clock,” “Friendly Monsters,” “Sabrina: The Animated Series,” “Fievel’s American Tails,” “Care Bears,” “Get Out of My Room,” “New Adventures of He-Man,” “Noddy in Toyland,” “Beethoven,” “Big Fun Crafty” and “Baby Einstein Classics”

Curated Channels

Streaming channels with clips of the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches; the best sketches from the SNL Vault; news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News; and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and ’80s Mix Tape

News and Pop Culture

Daily news, sports and entertainment highlights from “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and “Access Hollywood,” curated in playlists around trending topics and watercooler moments like The Daily Uplift

New at-home programming from talent including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Mike Tirico, and Jac Collinsworth

Live events like Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home Global Entertainment Special

Telemundo Content

Current-season series including “La Doña,” “Cennet,” “Minuto para Ganar,” “Noticiero Telemundo” and “100 Días para Enamorarnos”

Library titles including “Betty En NY,” “Preso No. 1,” “Al Otro Lado Del Muro,” “Santa Diabla,” “El Chema,” “El Baron,” “Caso Cerrado,” “Chiquis ’n Control,” “Corazón Valiente,” “¿Dónde Está Elisa?”, “El Rostro De La Venganza,” “Guerra De Ídolos,” “I Love Jenni,” “José José,” “Mi Familia Perfecta,” “Perro Amor,” “Quien Es Quein,” “Reina De Corazones,” “Relaciones Peligrosas,” “The Riveras,” “Un Poquito Tuyo” and “Victoria and Victorinos”

Peacock Content Scheduled for Later 2020/Early 2021

Originals

Dozens of series and original films including “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” “Angelyne,” “Intelligence,” “Rutherford Falls,” “Lost Speedways,” “Punky Brewster,” “A.P. Bio,” “Dr. Death,” “Real Housewives Mash-up,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Lady Parts,” “Girls5Eva,” “Who Wrote That,” “Kids Tonight Show,” “The Amber Ruffin Show” and “Caso Cerrado”

Library TV

Episodes of past series including “The Office,” “This Is Us,” “The Blacklist,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Project Blue Book,” “Downton Abbey,” “Suits,” “Bates Motel,” “The Mindy Project,” the best of the “Real Housewives” franchise, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “Married With Children,” “Roseanne,” “Curse of Oak Island,” “Pawn Stars,” “First 48,” “Storage Wars,” “American Pickers,” “Ancient Aliens” and “Cold Case Files”

Movies

Films slated to come to the streaming service include “The Bourne Trilogy,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast 5,” “Knocked Up,” “Bridesmaids,” “Baby Mama,” “Apollo 13,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Notting Hill,” “Scent of a Woman,” “Meatballs,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Open Water”

Kids’ Programming

Original series including “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” “The Mighty Ones” and “TrollsTopia” and movies including “Trolls World Tour,” “Croods 2” and “Despicable Me”

Sports

Sports (when they return) including Premier League soccer, the Ryder Cup, the NFL’s new Wild Card Playoff game and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics