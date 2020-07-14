Peacock Launching With 20,000-Plus Premium Hours — but It Won’t Be on Roku, Amazon Fire TV

NBCUniversal has upped the amount of content to be available in Peacock for the U.S. national launch on Wednesday, July 15, in both its free and paid tiers. But the fledgling streamer will not be on Roku or Amazon Fire TV in its first nationwide flight.

Starting Wednesday, Peacock will be available in two main tiers: Peacock Premium, with more than 20,000 hours of programming (up from NBCU’s previous 15,000 target), and Peacock Free, which will include a subset of that with over 13,000 hours.

Click here for highlights of what content is available on Peacock Free and Peacock Premium, as well as what originals and other TV shows, movies and sports are coming later.

The content spans TV shows, movies, live sports and news, and late-night comedy. That comes from NBCU-owned networks NBC, Bravo, USA Network, Syfy, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel and Universal Kids, as well as Universal Pictures — whose digital hit “Trolls World Tour” will be landing on Peacock later in 2020 — DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, and Illumination.

In addition, Peacock has licensed movies and TV shows from A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, History, Nickelodeon, Showtime, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. On the Premium tier, the service launches with nine Peacock original movies and shows.

See Also: Inside Peacock’s Ambitious Plan to Crash a Crowded Streaming Field

Pricing

Peacock Free: Available for free in the U.S., with no more than 5 minutes of ads per hour

Peacock Premium (with ads): $4.99 per month; included for no extra charge for Comcast and Cox cable subscribers

Peacock Premium (no ads): $9.99 per month; available for an additional $5 per month to Comcast and Cox cable subscribers

How to Stream Peacock

For the initial nationwide launch, Peacock will not be available on Roku or Fire TV, two of the biggest connected-TV platforms. NBCU’s negotiations with the companies have stalled over distribution terms; for similar reasons, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max remains unavailable on Roku and Fire TV. (For more on this issue, see: Why HBO Max, Peacock Are Deadlocked in Talks With Roku and Amazon.)

These are the ways users across the U.S. will be able to access Peacock: