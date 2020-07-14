Peacock Launch Lineup: What’s on Free Streaming and Premium Tiers

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is set to go live on July 15 for a national audience, stuffed with more than 20,000 hours for Premium subscribers — and more than 13,000 hours entirely for free.

So what’s on the service? Here’s a breakdown of what to stream on Peacock Free and Peacock Premium ($4.99/month extra with ads, $9.99/month with no ads), including original TV shows and movies.

Content on Both Tiers

Both Peacock’s free and premium tiers will feature current-season episodes and specials from NBC and Telemundo; news, sports and pop-culture programming; and more than 30 genre channels including live news from NBC News Now and Sky News and curated channels with clips from shows like “The Office” (which will roll off Netflix at the end of 2020 to come to Peacock in January 2021), “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”). Daily trending highlights will come from “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and “Access Hollywood.”

Peacock Free Highlights

Movies: “The Bourne Identity,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Jurassic Park,” “Jurassic Park III,” “Tully,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Interpreter,” “American Psycho,” “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Mummy,” “Joe,” “Fletch,” “Fletch Lives,” “The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury,” “Fear,” “Psycho,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Howard the Duck,” “Billy Elliot,” “The Birds,” “Willie,” “Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas,” “The Last House On The Left,” “I Am Ali,” “In The Name of the Father,” “Lone Ranger,” “The Hitcher,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” “The Sting,” “What Dreams May Come,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “One True Thing,” “Gosford Park,” “Dracula” and “Dragnet.”

Current TV Shows: The free tier will offer new episodes of NBC current season series one week after they air including “This Is Us” and “The Blacklist” plus sample episodes of Peacock Originals

TV Comedies: “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Punky Brewster,” “The Johnny Carson Show,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “Everybody Hates Chris”

TV Dramas: “Friday Night Lights,” “Downton Abbey,” “Parenthood,” “Monk,” “Heroes,” “Psych,” “The Game,” “Suits,” “Sacred Lies,” “Royal Pains,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Columbo,” “Hunter,” “The Rockford Files,” “Dateline,” “21 Jump Street,” “Highlander,” “Leave It To Beaver,” “Munsters” and “Murder She Wrote”

Reality TV Series: “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Botched,” “Flipping Out,” “Million Dollar Listing New York,” “Pawn Stars,” “Storage Wars,” “Real Housewives of Dallas,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Shahs of Sunset” and “Undercover Boss”

Reality Competition TV Series: “Top Chef Masters,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Hollywood Game Night” and “American Ninja Warrior Jr.”

Kids’ TV Series: “Kong: The Animated Series,” “Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures,” “Fievel’s American Tails” and “Woody Woodpecker”

Spanish-Language TV Shows: “Betty en NY,” “I Love Jenni,” “Reina De Corazones,” “The Riveras,” “Preso No. 1,” “Caso Cerrado,” “El Baron,” “El Chema,” “Larrymania,” “Perro Amor,” “Mi Familia Perfecta,” “Quien es Quien,” “Victoria” and “Donde Esta Elisa”

Sports: Live sports in the free tier include four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game in January 2021, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. In addition, Peacock Free will include on-demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films such as Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Peacock Premium Highlights

In addition to everything in the free tier, paying subscribers will have access to:

The full catalog of Peacock Originals including “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” DreamWorks “Where’s Waldo?” and “Cleopatra In Space,” and “Curious George”

All library series including “Two and a Half Men,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “George Lopez,” “Jeff Foxworthy Show,” “King of Queens,” “Superstore,” “Frasier,” “Cheers,” “House,” “The Affair,” “Yellowstone,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Ray Donovan,” “Swedish Dicks” and “American Ninja Warrior”

Kids’ series including DreamWorks “Dragons: Riders of Berk,” “Care Bears” and “Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot”

Movies including “Shrek,” “Lone Survivor,” “Ted,” “Identity Thief,” “Children of Men,” “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Frankenstein,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Larry Crowne,” and “You, Me & Dupree”

The premium tier will also provide earlier access to programming, including next-day access to new episodes of current-season NBC shows including “America’s Got Talent,” “Blindspot,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” ”A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Superstore,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “New Amsterdam,” “Manifest,” “The Titan Games,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “World of Dance,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Access Hollywood,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Dateline,” “NBC Nightly News” and ”Meet the Press,” and Telemundo series including “100 Días Para Enamorarnos,” “Celia,” “Cennet,” “Enemigo Intimo,” “La Doña,” “Minuto Para Ganar” and “Noticias Telemundo”

Exclusive access to “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at 8 pm ET will only be available on Peacock Premium when the shows return to in-studio production.

Sports: Peacock Premium will also feature access live and on demand sports programming, including more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches for the 2020-2021 season; coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour De France from Aug. 29-Sept. 20, and La Vuelta from Oct. 20-Nov. 8; and more than 100 hours of WWE content coming in August 2020 including series “WWE Untold” and “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions,” and compilations like “John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches”

Coming Soon to Peacock

Originals: New original programming coming to Peacock include previously announced titles like reboots of “Saved By the Bell,” “Battlestar Galactica,” and “Punky Brewster,” as well as “Angelyne,” ”Rutherford Falls,” ”Dr. Death,” “Housewives Mash-up,” ” Five Bedrooms,” ”Lady Parts,” ”Girls5Eva,” “Who Wrote That,” “Kids Tonight Show,” “The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Armas De Mujer” and “Caso Cerrado.”

Library TV Shows: In addition to “The Office” in January 2021, shows to be added include Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files and Charmed.

Movies: Coming to Peacock in the next few months in the “pay-one” TV window include “Trolls World Tour,” “You Should Have Left,” “Croods 2”; “Boss Baby 2,” and “Spirit.” Upcoming library titles like “Mama,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “The Purge,” “Riddick,” “Ride Along,” “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” “American Gangster,” “ANTZ,” “Fast & Furious,” ”Fast 5,” ”Fast & Furious 6,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Express,” “Knocked Up,” ”Bridesmaids,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” “Wanted,” “Evan Almighty,” “The Conjuring,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “The Dark Knight,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Scent of a Woman,” “Meatballs,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Lost In Translation,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Pitch Black,” “The Graduate,” “Police Academy,” “The Great Outdoors,” “Hostel,” “The Bone Collector,” “Robin Hood,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The Break Up,” “Open Water,” “It Follows,” “Carlito’s Way” and “Sinister.”

Peacock Originals Coming Later This Summer

Peacock announced premiere dates for more original series to debut in the coming weeks, including: