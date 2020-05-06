NBCU’s Peacock to Be Available on All Apple Devices for National Launch

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will spread its wings over Apple’s family of devices for the national U.S. launch this summer.

Under a deal between NBCU and Apple, Peacock will be available on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD when it launches nationally on July 15, 2020.

At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month (with ads) and features more than 15,000 hours of content; for $9.99 monthly, subscribers can get an ad-free version of Peacock Premium.

Apple device owners will be able to access Peacock Free for no charge, or subscribe to the premium tiers using in-app purchase.

With the Apple integration, Peacock content will be available in the Apple TV app’s Watch Now section. Users will be able to use Siri to search for Peacock programming, as well as add shows, movies and live sports to the Apple TV app’s Up Next list.

“Our priority is to bring Peacock’s unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms,” said Matt Bond, NBCU’s chairman of content distribution. “We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the U.S. in July, capitalizing on Apple’s incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices.”

In addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, Peacock customers will enjoy access to hundreds of movies like the Jurassic Park franchise, E.T., Meet the Parents, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, kids programing including Curious George, Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space and Peacock original movies and shows (titles available at premiere yet to be announced).

The Peacock app will also feature daily programming highlights from “Today,” NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and 75 streaming channels, including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

Last month, Peacock’s early preview rolled out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers later this year.