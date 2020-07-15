NBCU’s Peacock App for Android Suffers Delay on Launch Day

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service that made its U.S. national debut Wednesday, was initially a no-show on Android and Android TV devices — apparently hit with a delay in getting published in the Google Play store.

In reply to a users’ inquiries about why the app wasn’t available in the Google Play store, Peacock’s Twitter account was responding with the same message Wednesday a.m.: “Keep an eye on our page for updates on when the bird has landed!”

NBCU reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Peacock, the service’s app is supposed to be available for Android versions 6.0 or above, as well as Android TVs (with Android 5.1).

Meanwhile, the Peacock app for Apple’s iOS (available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV) actually became available late Tuesday (July 14) evening. As of Wednesday morning, Peacock was trending as the No. 10 app in the App Store’s Entertainment apps rankings.

Peacock is available in two main tiers: Peacock Premium, with more than 20,000 hours of programming (up from NBCU’s previous 15,000 target), and Peacock Free, which will include a subset of that with over 13,000 hours.

Under NBCU’s deal with Google, users who download the Android and Android TV app via Google Play will receive three months free access to Peacock Premium with ads for three months (through Oct. 15, 2020), which is normally priced at $4.99/month.

Besides the Android release delay, Peacock out of the gate is absent from Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV devices because of disputes over distribution terms (similar to HBO Max). Peacock also is not available on Samsung’s Smart TVs, another major over-the-top video platform.

NBCU, as the last major media company to take the OTT field with Peacock, is leaning into the free, ad-supported version — with the tagline “free as a bird” — trying to tap into streaming consumers’ “subscription fatigue.” Peacock Free is available to anyone in the U.S., serving up what NBCU promises is no more than 5 minutes of ads per hour.

The Peacock Premium (with ads) service costs $4.99 per month (while it is included for no extra charge for Comcast and Cox cable subscribers). The ad-free premium-tier is $9.99 per month, available for an additional $5 per month to Comcast and Cox subscribers.

Click here for highlights of the content available on Peacock Free and Peacock Premium, as well as what originals and other TV shows, movies and sports are coming later.