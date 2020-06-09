Disney/ABC, Discovery Alum Paul Pastor Joins OTT Services Vendor Firstlight Media

Paul Pastor, a former Disney ABC Television Group and Discovery exec, has joined Firstlight Media as chief business officer. In the business-development, sales, and marketing role, Pastor is seeking to strike partnerships between the over-the-top video services company and telecom providers and TV broadcasters.

Pastor, a member of Disney/ABC’s original Hulu investment team, most recently co-founded United Broadcast Ventures, an attempt to build out a pan-European, broadcaster-driven OTT platform. He also co-founded TVPASS, a service aimed at aggregating content from multiple subscription VOD providers.

Pastor joins Firstlight after the company earlier this year teamed with Highview Capital to acquire Quickplay, a provider of managed solutions for distributing video content to IP-connected devices, from AT&T (which had bought Quickplay in 2016).

During his eight years with Disney, Pastor rose to become SVP, strategy and customer analytics of the Disney ABC TV Group. In 2015, he joined Discovery as executive VP of strategy, revenue and operations.

“Paul Pastor’s limitless vision of what television engagement can be and his understanding of how to bring that to viewers have fueled networks’ growth throughout his career,” André Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media, said in a statement. “Our OTT accelerator will extend Firstlight Media’s value beyond Tier 1 clients by harnessing Paul’s success with major brands and his entrepreneurial expertise to benefit new entrants who are on Tier 1 trajectories.”

Pastor commented, “As industry trends accelerate toward OTT services, media companies are quickly finding out that content alone does not ensure success.”

Firstlight’s headquarters are in Toronto; Pastor remains based in L.A. Other recent Firstlight Media hires include chief revenue officer Katie Back, a video-advertising veteran who was previously at Comcast’s FreeWheel as head of strategic partnerships and business development; and CFO Tim Alavathil, formerly with with JumpTV, NeuLion and Endeavor Streaming.