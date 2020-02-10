×

‘Parasite’ Feeds on Oscars Wins by Shooting to No. 1 on Amazon, Apple Best-Seller Charts

Todd Spangler

Parasite
CREDIT: CJ E&M

After Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasitemade history at the Oscars on Sunday night, picking up four trophies including best picture, the film has risen to the top of Apple’s iTunes and Amazon’s sales charts.

On Monday morning, the Blu-ray edition of “Parasite” stood as the overall No. 1 best-seller on Amazon’s ranking of movies and TV shows, followed by “Joker” (Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD). “Parasite” also was the top movie on Apple’s U.S. best-selling movies chart, ahead of “Joker,” “Knives Out,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to take the top prize at the Academy Awards, and it was also the first South Korean film to win the Oscar for international film. Bong also won for best director, and the film won for original screenplay (which Bong wrote with Jin Won Han).

The film explores inequality in South Korean, following an impoverished, literally basement-dwelling family posing as qualified professionals to gain long-term employment by a wealthy family. After cleaning up at the Oscars, Bong said backstage (in English), “It’s really f—ing crazy!”

In the U.S., “Parasite” is being distributed in the home-video window by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Neon acquired the North American rights to “Parasite” from Korea’s CJ Entertainment.

