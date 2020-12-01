Paley Center Promotes Jamitha Fields to VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement

The Paley Center for Media has appointed Jamitha Fields as VP of diversity, inclusion and engagement.

In the newly created position, Fields will be responsible for creating and sustaining connections that help drive support for and participation in the center’s diversity and inclusion programs. Working with the human resources department, she will also aid in creating initiatives to attract and retain a diverse group of staffers.

“The Paley Center for Media has demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices from all backgrounds, celebrating their impact, and increasing awareness about important diversity and inclusion issues facing our culture and society,” Fields said in a statement. “I am honored to be appointed to this position and look forward to building upon Paley’s strong commitment and continuing to grow and expand its respected programs and initiatives.”

Her new position is part of the Paley Center’s ongoing efforts to spotlight diversity in media. Through galas, exhibits and education classes, the center has brought attention to various industry achievements by people of color, women and LGBTQ+ people.

Prior to the new appointment, Fields served as the nonprofit’s vice president of development and client services. Before joining the team, she held the title of vice president of community affairs at Autism Speaks, where she also served as a spokesperson and ambassador, testifying before a congressional panel for the House Committee on Appropriations in 2014.

“Jamitha has been a valued member of The Paley Center for Media, and with her strong background and impressive leadership skills, I can’t think of a better person to step into this important position,” said Paley Center President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy.