Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Pre-Show Will Stream Live on Twitter

For the second year running, the “Oscars All Access” official red-carpet pre-show will be live-streamed exclusively on .

The 90-minute show, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, will be available at @TheAcademy account on Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Produced by ABC in partnership with and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, “Oscars All Access” will feature red-carpet highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes access to events leading up the movie industry’s biggest awards.

As with last year’s Oscars pre-show live stream on Twitter, viewers can submit questions for nominees, presenters and performers using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess for a chance to have them asked in real time. “Oscars All Access” will also incorporate fan tweets and Twitter polls into the show.

This year, Twitter is introducing a new direct-messaging experience in the @Academy’s DMs to let users predict winners and share their picks with their followers. With the feature, fans can set predictions for all 23 categories or for just the six most popular categories. Throughout the user experience there will be sharing prompts, reminders and scoring touchpoints.

“The award season conversation lives on Twitter and through this partnership we are able to give fans an all-access pass to the best content during one of the biggest nights in entertainment,” said Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment partnerships at Twitter.

Popular on Variety

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. The Oscars will be televised live in the U.S. on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 9, as well as in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.