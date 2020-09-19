Oracle to Take 12.5% Stake in TikTok Global, Walmart Eligible to Get 7.5%

Oracle said it will take a 12.5% stake in the new TikTok Global, a U.S.-based entity formed from the Trump administration’s demand that the popular video app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest its U.S. operations to American owners.

Oracle confirmed its plans to take the ownership stake in TikTok shortly after President Trump said Saturday that he approved the deal “in concept.” As a part of the agreement, TikTok will run its app business on the Oracle Cloud, Oracle CEO Safra Catz said.

TikTok said it also is working with Walmart on a “commercial partnership.” Oracle and Walmart will be take up to a 20% combined stake in a pre-IPO financing round for TikTok Global (meaning Walmart may take up to 7.5% of the new company).

TikTok said it will “maintain and expand” its U.S. headquarters, with plans to “bring 25,000 jobs across the country.” According to TikTok, it currently employs about 1,500 U.S. workers.

“Oracle will quickly deploy, rapidly scale, and operate TikTok systems in the Oracle Cloud. We are 100% confident in our ability to deliver a highly secure environment to TikTok and ensure data privacy to TikTok’s American users, and users throughout the world,” Catz said in a statement. “This greatly improved security and guaranteed privacy will enable the continued rapid growth of the TikTok user community to benefit all stakeholders.”

According to Oracle, TikTok decision to partner with the software and cloud provider “was heavily influenced by Zoom’s recent success in moving a large portion of its video conferencing capacity to the Oracle Public Cloud.”

In a statement, Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison said, “TikTok picked Oracle’s new Generation 2 Cloud infrastructure because it’s much faster, more reliable, and more secure than the first generation technology currently offered by all the other major cloud providers.