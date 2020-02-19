‘Onward’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending with “Onward.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $4.99 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney Pixar prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and TNT, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” NBA Basketball and “This Is Us.”

Just behind “Onward” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild,” which saw 1,183 national ad airings across 45 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.6 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog” (EMV: $4.6 million), Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” ($3.7 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” ($3.5 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Onward” and “The Way Back” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (129) in the ranking, getting 29% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

