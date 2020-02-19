‘Onward’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending with “Onward.”
Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $4.99 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney Pixar prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and TNT, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” NBA Basketball and “This Is Us.”
Just behind “Onward” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild,” which saw 1,183 national ad airings across 45 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.6 million.
TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog” (EMV: $4.6 million), Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” ($3.7 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” ($3.5 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Onward” and “The Way Back” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (129) in the ranking, getting 29% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.99M – Onward
$4.6M – The Call of the Wild
$4.6M – Sonic the Hedgehog
$3.7M – The Invisible Man
$3.5M – The Way Back
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/10/2020 and 02/16/2020.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.