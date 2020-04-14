‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Wins Top Honors at 10th Annual Home Media Awards

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned the top prize in the Media Play News’ 10th annual Home Media Awards, honoring the best home video releases of 2019.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, won the Home Media Awards for title of the year and theatrical home release. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, was nominated for 10 Oscars and won two (Pitt for supporting actor and production design).

HBO’s “Game of Thrones: The Complete Series” won the awards for TV on disc of the year and best packaging. Blu-ray Disc of the year went to Lionsgate’s “Apocalypse Now: Final Cut,” which also picked up trophies for catalog home release and box art.

Meanwhile, “Alita: Battle Angel” from director Robert Rodriguez and producer-writer James Cameron won in four categories: 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray Disc, sci-fi home release and fan-favorite title of the year. “Alita,” which was a box-office bomb, is distributed by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Other notable winners included Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” for animation home release; Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” for AV quality – movie and best superhero disc; Warner Bros.’s “A Star Is Born Encore” for home release of a drama; and Ken Burns’ “Country Music” for TV documentary or nonfiction special.

Winners for the 10th Home Media Awards were chosen by a panel of judges in conjunction with an online consumer vote for eligible titles submitted for consideration by studios and distributors.

The Home Media Awards cover 46 categories honoring the top releases of the year by format, genre and technical achievement. The full list of winners is available at mediaplaynews.com/home-media-award-winners-2020.