Steve Levitan, Ben Silverman Among Multi-Hyphenates to Appear on ‘Occupational Therapy’ Podcast

Audio Up, the company recently launched by Jingle Punks founder Jared Gutstadt, has teamed with New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music for a new podcast called “Occupational Therapy.” The 20-episode series features interviews with “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan, TV executive Ben Silverman, producer and songwriters Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, NBA Star JaVale McGee, actor David Arquette, comedian Jeff Ross, CNN anchor Don Lemon and music industry veterans Lee Trink and Jason Flom, among others, conducted by department chair Jeff Rabhan.

The genesis of the podcast comes from the Audio Up founder and CEO’s own experience as a multi-hyphenate. Said Gutstadt, who was also named chief collaborator-in-residence at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in Nov. 2019: “’Occupational Therapy’ started as small thought: how was I going to transition from one career to the next? I invested so much emotionally and physically into being Jingle Jared. Realizing I could ask some of the best multi-hyphenate minds of our time how they achieved amazing things ended up being a great educational experience for me, one I’m happy to share with students at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute as well as whomever else wants to check it out…”

“Everything we’ve experienced and done – music, entertainment, books, whatever it is – we have these treasures, and if you don’t give them away, it’s the most selfish thing in the world to do,” added Rabhan. “For me, sharing my approach with ‘Occupational Therapy’ helps broadcast my personal ethos and desire to give away whatever my life in music is worth to someone else who is hungry.”

All 20 episodes of Occupational Therapy will be available through podcast streaming platforms beginning Friday, May 22nd.

Audio Up, a podcast and content production studio announced last month, is home to Dennis Quaid’s “The Dennissance” interview series and projects Uncle Drank and “Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke.” He is an alum of NYU and a native of Canada who has created scores for major brands like Pepsi and Jack Daniels, television shows (“Pawn Stars,” “The Voice” and “American Pickers”) and film (“Lego Ninjago,” “SI Films: 89 Blocks”).