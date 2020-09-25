New York Fashion Week Launches Virtual Training Program to Diversify the Industry

New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Endeavor Impact will launch NYFW: NXT, a free virtual training program to support aspiring artists from underrepresented communities.

The online platform will provide the information and tools for young professionals to enter and make change in the fashion industry.

Launching on the heels of New York Fashion Week, the event will feature livestream conversations with industry leaders, as well as workshops supplemented with archival runway shows, presentations and talks. Programs will be led by designers Rebecca Mikoff, Jason Wu and Christian Cowan, models Chanel Iman, Emily DiDonato, Nouri Hassan, Zach Miko and more.

“The events of 2020 have created a cultural watershed moment,” said Leslie Russo, executive vice president of fashion events and properties at IMG. “Through NYFW: NXT, we hope to spark meaningful dialogue between today’s experts and tomorrow’s leaders, accelerating paths to entry for diverse young groups ready to make change in our industry.”

To date, more than 1,600 participants have signed up for NYFW: NXT, through organizations including Black Design Collective, HBCU 20×20, HBCU in LA, Misa Hylton’s Fashion Academy and Lower Eastside Girls Club.

“We’re thrilled to leverage the Endeavor network to create exposure for those seeking access to an oftentimes exclusive industry,” said Romola Ratnam, head of social impact at Endeavor. “This is just one step on our continued journey to create opportunities for aspiring professionals to enter, succeed and make change in the fashion industry.”

NYFW: NXT will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9. Registration is free and open to all.