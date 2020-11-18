×
NRG Esports Opens ‘The Castle’ Space in L.A. for Gaming and Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

NRG Esports The Castle
Courtesy of NRG Esports

NRG Esports, the pro esports organization with  notable investors including Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Rollins and Tiesto, is opening a new content space in downtown Los Angeles called “The Castle.”

NRG describes The Castle as “a cutting-edge space for influencers and creatives to connect and enjoy one-of-a-kind installations, elevating gaming tournaments and content creation.” The new space will have its grand opening today.

The Castle features a dozen different areas with unique themes, including the Oval Office Wreck Room, a dressing room filled with pop-culture props and costumes, and a gaming room outfitted with a 40-foot television. The NRG Castle will invite guests to immerse themselves in colorful exhibits to play, collaborate, and create in.

“The NRG Castle is designed to be a hub for entertainment and lifestyle content, taking a funhouse and collaborative workspace to another LED-lit level,” the company said in a statement.

Founded in late 2015, NRG Esports boasts a roster of content creators, streamers, and pro gamers across titles including “Fortnite,” “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch.” The San Francisco Shock, NRG’s “Overwatch” team, just celebrated winning a league championship.

The organization’s YouTube channel, which surpassed 1 million subscribers in this month, features content ranging from Rocket League tournament gameplay to Apex Legends highlights. NRG also claims it is the most-watched esports organization on Twitch.

NRG Esports was founded by Andy Miller and Mark Mastrov, co-owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Here are some additional shots of The Castle provided by NRG Esports:




