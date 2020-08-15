‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp’s Twitter Account Hacked

Noah Schnapp, who stars as Will Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” had his Twitter account hacked on Saturday afternoon, posting a series of bizarre and inappropriate messages.

The first suspicious tweet was sent at 6:27 p.m. E.T. with the message “Suicidal thoughts..” Some fans were alarmed at the tweet, but others quickly realized that this account was not under the actor’s control.

Using Schnapp’s account, the hacker or hackers tweeted messages tagging a few other Twitter accounts who may have been involved.

“just beat the f— out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS,” read one message that Schnapp retweeted.

After about 30 minutes, many of the tweets from Schnapp’s account had been deleted, including one message that had the N-word and others with sexual comments.

Schnapp, who has 12.5 million followers on TikTok, was coincidentally hacked one day after Addison Rae’s TikTok account was hacked. Rae, who is the second-most followed person on the video app, had her account taken over, temporarily disabled and finally restored a few hours later. Her account name was briefly changed to“joeandzak1” and her bio had the cryptic message “plugwalkjoe zak n crippin,” but no videos were posted to her account.

It doesn’t appear the hacks on Rae’s and Schnapp’s accounts were related as they were on different platforms and featured different usernames tagged in their messages.

In early August, the “Stranger Things” star spoke with Variety about his internet fame and being recognized by fans for his TikTok account rather than his hit Netflix show.

“I love being online because I feel like you can just be yourself and it’s so easy to open up. I just love social media because it’s just on a screen with all these people. You don’t see anyone so it’s easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think,” he said. “TikTok especially is just so casual and very nonjudgmental. It’s one big inside joke and everyone understands it. It’s crazy to see how everyone can collectively come together and agree and decide on doing things.”