‘No Time to Die’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Credit: Nicola Dove© 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
CREDIT: Nicole Dove

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, the ranking is (no surprise) entirely made up of movie ads that ran during Super Bowl LIV, with MGM claiming the top spot in spending with the new James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Ads placed for the latest in the 007 franchise had an estimated media value of $5.69 million through Sunday for two national ad airings on two networks airing the Super Bowl: Fox and Fox Deportes. (Spend estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) 

Two movie ads are tied for second place, each with an estimated $5.5 million in spend: Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious 9” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Rounding out the chart are Marvel’s “Black Widow” ($5.3 million) and Walt Disney Pictures’ “Mulan” ($5.3 million). 

Notably, “No Time to Die” has the best iSpot Attention Index (194) in the ranking, getting 94% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV). But it’s also worth noting that all of the five movies here had higher-than-average Attention Indices, showing that when it comes to the Super Bowl, viewers in general are less likely to interrupt the ads. 

Walt Disney Pictures scored big on social with “Mulan,” receiving over 389.3 million social impressions and 48,108 online views on Sunday as tracked by iSpot, while “Black Widow” generated 103.1 million social impressions and 389,407 online views. 

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.69M – No Time to Die Super Bowl 2020

Impressions: 80,884,806
Attention Score: 99.75
Attention Index: 194
National Airings: 2
Networks: 2
Most Spend On: FOX, FXDEP
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.76M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 02/02/20

$5.5M – Fast & Furious 9 Super Bowl 2020

Impressions: 73,973,493
Attention Score: 98.48
Attention Index: 166
National Airings: 1
Networks: 1
Most Spend On: FOX
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.5M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 02/02/20

$5.5M – Minions: The Rise of Gru Super Bowl 2020

Impressions: 74,712,412
Attention Score: 98.95
Attention Index: 177
National Airings: 1
Networks: 1
Most Spend On: FOX
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.5M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 02/01/20

$5.3M – Black Widow Super Bowl 2020

Impressions: 74,751,465
Attention Score: 99.60
Attention Index: 191
National Airings: 1
Networks: 1
Most Spend On: FOX
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.3M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 02/02/20

$5.3M – Mulan Super Bowl 2020

Impressions: 68,206,172
Attention Score: 98.50
Attention Index: 167
National Airings: 1
Networks: 1
Most Spend On: FOX
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.3M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 02/02/20

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/27/2020 and 02/02/2020.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

    In this week's edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, the ranking is (no surprise) entirely made up of movie ads that ran during Super Bowl LIV, with MGM claiming the top spot in spending with the new James Bond film "No Time to Die." Ads [...]

