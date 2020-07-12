Nicole Thea, YouTube Star Who Chronicled Her Pregnancy, Dies at 24

Nicole Thea, a London dancer and influencer who had gained a following for her YouTube videos following her pregnancy, died Saturday. She was 24.

Thea had named her unborn son Reign; he did not survive either, according to an Instagram post on her account from her mother. A cause of death was not released.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” her mother wrote.

Thea had amassed 123,000 Instagram followers and 76,000 YouTube subscribers for her videos, which featured her partner Boga along with musings on her pregnancy, which was said to be near-term.

Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, allowed some pre-scheduled videos to be released after her death, her mother wrote.

Some of her recent videos included Boga and her brothers rating her maternity outfits and an Instagram video of what was in her hospital bag.

Thea had several advertising partners for her content as well as a line of jewelry and false eyelashes called The Thea Kollection.