Nick Offerman Hosts CuriosityStream Series Exploring the History of Homes

Nick Offerman of “Parks and Recreation” fame is lending his voice to CuriosityStream’s newest original — taking viewers through every doorway and around each corner of human habitats.

Three-part docuseries “The History of Home,” narrated by Offerman, premieres June 18 exclusively on the CuriosityStream subscription streaming service. The company, dedicated to nonfiction programming, is headed by Discovery founder John Hendricks.

The new hour-long show examines how the fundamental elements of daily life made our houses into homes. “The History of Home” features interviews with architects, designers, craftspeople and historians explaining the “story” of various rooms in the house, including hallways, kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. It was filmed in 10 countries across four continents and features 35 different locations, shot with 4K cameras including the Sony Venice.

The show features famous domiciles like Highclere Castle — home of “Downton Abbey” — and Kirkjubøargarður, also known as King’s Farm, which is one of the oldest still-inhabited wooden houses in the world.

“I love our human capacity for building clever spots in which to cook our meat and make sweet love to our spouses,” Offerman, who is also a master woodworker, said in a statement. “This series is such a beautifully embroidered paean to the varied results of that particular talent, so I was over the moon when they asked me to collaborate with their gorgeous work.”

Added Rob Burk, CuriosityStream’s head of content, “The History of Home represents CuriosityStream’s unique approach to history; engaging, relevant and always entertaining.”

CuriosityStream, first launched in March 2015, says it currently has 13 million paying subscribers. The service costs $2.99 per month (or $19.99 annually) for standard HD and $9.99 monthly (or $69.99 annually) for 4K Ultra HD streaming.

“The History of Home” is the second installment in CuriosityStream’s “The History of…” anthology following its “The History of Food” series. “The History of Home” is produced for CuriosityStream by Roller Coaster Road Productions with Sarah V. Burns and Alex Sherratt as executive producers and showrunners. Rob Burk is executive producer for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream’s lineup includes thousands of titles, centered on documentary series and features spanning science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. It’s available worldwide on multiple platforms, including Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Sprint, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Comcast Xfinity on Demand.

Investors in CuriosityStream include Hendricks, Blum Capital Ventures and TimesSquare Capital Management.