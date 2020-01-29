News Corp Launches Knewz With 400-Plus Publishers, Promising No Clickbait or ‘Narrow-Minded Nonsense’

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp says it’s trying to battle against fake news and social-media clickbait with Knewz, its own curated news-aggregation service.

The company’s new Knewz.com site — a text-heavy agglomeration that has already drawn critiques for its cluttered design — officially launched Thursday as a “beta” test. The site compiles headline links to publications across a broad range of political leanings, from Fox News and Newsmax to Daily Kos and Mother Jones. In announcing the launch of Knewz.com, News Corp said readers will be presented news “from the widest variety of sources, free of filter bubbles and narrow-minded nonsense.”

Knewz.com is currently sourcing headlines from more than 400 publishers. News Corp said it expects to expand the roster during beta testing.

Publishers whose headlines are currently being pulled into Knewz include: CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, the Washington Post, the New York Times, NBC News and the New York Post. Also in the mix are News Corp’s Wall Street Journal and Murdoch’s Fox News.

Others included in Knewz are: Anchorage Daily News, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Axios, Bangor Daily News, Black Enterprise, The Blaze, Bleacher Report, BuzzFeed, Daily Kos, Deadline, Defense News, El Paso Times, Essence, The Federalist, Foreign Affairs, Hartford Courant, Mother Jones, The Nation, National Review, Newsmax, Out, Reason, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, The Root, Scientific American, Talking Points Memo, Tampa Bay Times, Townhall, Washington Examiner, Washington Free Beacon, and Winston-Salem Journal.

“Knewz is unique in that readers can, at a single glance, see multiple sources,” News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement. Waxing poetic and a bit pretentiously, he continued, “We live in a world of vexatious verticals, of crass clickbait, of polarized perspectives and fallacious, fact-free feeds – Knewz is knowing and needed. Knewz nous is in the house.”

Even as Thomson took a swipe at social-media distortions of news, his company is business partners with Facebook for Facebook News, a new tab on the app that aggregates news from multiple sources and is compensating certain publishers for their content (including News Corp).

News Corp said it will share “as much data as possible with publishers” from Knewz to help them “have every opportunity to monetize their content.” The company also said it will prominently feature news org’s branding “to ensure that provenance is respected.”

Knewz.com is run by a team of News Corp editors and producers in conjunction with the company’s strategy team as well as its Storyful unit, acquired in 2013.