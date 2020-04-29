NewFronts 2020: YouTube, Hulu Confirmed for Reshuffled June Marketing Series, Facebook Expected to Join

The Interactive Advertising Bureau released an update on companies expected to present at the postponed Digital Content NewFronts marketing series — in a live-streaming format — scheduled for June 22-26.

According to the IAB, the trade group that runs the NewFronts, presentations are still planned by Hulu and YouTube, along with confirmed presentations from Condé Nast, CSS Entertainment’s Crackle Plus, Ellen Digital, Roku, The Recount, The Wall Street Journal/Barron’s Group, Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Vibenomics, and 3Blackdot.

In addition, the IAB said, it expects NewFronts presentations from , Destination Media’s GSTV, Samsung Ads, Tremor Video and WarnerMedia’s Xandr.

Companies that are no longer on the agenda, for now, include Digitas, Twitter, Verizon Media, Amazon, BBC News, Meredith, The New York Times Co., Vice Media Group, and Vudu (which Walmart is in the process of selling to NBCUniversal’s Fandango). IAB said it’s continuing to have discussions about other companies about joining this year’s streaming NewFronts.

Previously, the 2020 NewFronts had been scheduled for April 27-May 6 at various venues in New York City but with the COVID-19 pandemic it became clear the in-person events were off the table and the event was moved to June with streaming-only presentations. Styled on TV upfronts, the annual NewFronts are designed to let digital media players show off new programming, formats and advertising capabilities to brand advertisers and agencies.

Among NewFronts participants, Google’s YouTube was the first to announce that it was shifting its Brandcast event to a streaming-only format over coronavirus concerns.