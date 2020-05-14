NewFronts 2020 Schedule: Facebook, Snap, TikTok Join Streaming Lineup

The schedule for IAB’s streaming-only 2020 NewFronts is out, with the addition of several new players to the weeklong digital-marketing pitchfest from June 22-26.

Social-media players , Snap and TikTok will participate in the NewFronts for the first time, among the nearly two dozen companies presenting in the 2020 NewFronts. The Interactive Advertising Bureau, the trade group that runs the NewFronts, rescheduled the series from earlier this spring because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Presentations will be held on each of the five days from 12-4 p.m. ET. This year’s NewFronts will include the return of founding partners Hulu and YouTube, along with presentations from 20 others: American Public Media, Condé Nast, Crackle Plus, Ellen Digital, Forbes, Roku, Wall Street Journal/Barron’s Group, Snap, TikTok, Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Vevo, Vice Media Group, Vibenomics, 3Blackdot, Facebook, GSTV, Samsung Ads, TiVo, Tremor Video and AT&T’s Xandr.

The 2020 NewFronts also will feature a “gaming and esports” session on Friday, June 26, with participants yet to be announced.

After the NewFronts were postponed, companies that dropped out include Twitter, Verizon Media, Amazon, BBC News, Meredith, The New York Times Co., and Vudu (which Walmart is in the process of selling to NBCUniversal’s Fandango).

Previously, the 2020 NewFronts had been scheduled for April 27-May 6 at various venues in New York City. Patterned on the TV industry’s upfronts — which also have been forced to move to internet-only presos — the annual NewFronts are designed to let digital media players show off new programming, formats and ad capabilities to advertisers and agencies.

IAB said it is still in talks to add more presenting companies. Trade group president David Cohen also teased that it is “in the final stages of bringing on an incredibly interesting host for this year’s NewFronts.”

Here’s the current 2020 NewFronts streaming schedule:

Monday, 6/22 Tuesday, 6/23 Wednesday, 6/24 Thursday, 6/25 Friday, 6/26 — Snap Wall Street Journal/

Barron’s Group YouTube Gaming and

Esports Day Roku Condé Nast Forbes TiVo Crackle Plus Facebook Vice Media Group Tremor Video Fox Corp.’s Tubi Ellen Digital Vibenomics Samsung Ads 3Blackdot Hulu Vevo American Public Media GSTV Xandr TikTok