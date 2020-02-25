×

After Netflix Rolls Out Top 10 Lists, It May Rename Confusingly Similar ‘Trending,’ ‘Popular’ Sections

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Love Is Blind S1E2
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has realized that its newly launched daily top 10 lists of popular TV shows and movies may be perplexing subscribers about its similar “Popular on Netflix” and “Trending Now” recommendation features. Now the streamer is considering changing the names of those to clear up confusion with the top 10 rankings, Variety has learned.

On Monday, the company launched the country-specific top 10 lists, which appear as new rows in the Netflix interface. It’s designed as yet another entry point to spur Netflix customers to discover new titles — and watch as much video as humanly possible.

Netflix users could be forgiven if they wondered what, exactly, the difference is between the TV shows and movies on the top 10 lists and the titles already featured in the “Trending Now” and “Popular on Netflix” sections. The short answer: The two existing rows include recommendations based on your viewing profile, whereas the top 10 is calculated on what’s most popular in your country — unrelated to your tastes.

A source familiar with Netflix’s plans said the company plans to test some alternate row titles for “Popular” and “Trending Now” to avoid potential confusion. For now, there’s no word on what the new names might be or timing.

Popular on Variety

Of course, it’s debatable how meaningful Netflix’s top 10 lists are. The rankings are based on the number of accounts that watched a given title for at least 2 minutes over the previous 24 hours, using the company’s new viewing methodology as of the fourth quarter of 2019. Previously, Netflix counted viewers who watched at least 70% of a movie or TV show episode to completion.

Even apart from Netflix’s heavy promotion of its own exclusive programming (as opposed to licensed content), does the fact that somebody clicked on a movie or show and streamed 2 minutes really reflect how popular it is? In explaining the change in the Q4 letter, Netflix argued that 120 seconds is “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional” and that the approach akin to other media companies’ popularity-ranking systems.

According to Netflix, the top titles in the U.S. for Feb. 25 were led by “Love Is Blind” (pictured above), the reality dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The final episode premieres Friday with the weddings of the couples who made it through the unconventional matchmaking process of committing to marriage before seeing their mate face-to-face.

Here are Netflix’s U.S. top 10 lists for Tuesday (with originals indicated in italics):

Top 10 Overall

  1. Love Is Blind
  2. “The Last Thing He Wanted”
  3. “Narcos: Mexico”
  4. “Locke & Key”
  5. “Gentefied”
  6. “Better Call Saul”
  7. “The Foreigner”
  8. “Babies”
  9. “The Office”
  10. “A Haunted House”

Top 10 TV Shows

  1. “Love Is Blind”
  2. “Narcos: Mexico”
  3. “Locke & Key”
  4. “Gentefied”
  5. “Better Call Saul”
  6. “Babies”
  7. “The Office”
  8. “The Stranger”
  9. “The Chef Show”
  10. “I Am a Killer”

Top 10 Movies

  1. “The Last Thing He Wanted”
  2. “The Foreigner”
  3. “A Haunted House”
  4. “Girl on the Third Floor”
  5. “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”
  6. “A Bad Moms Christmas”
  7. “Mr. Right”
  8. “The Other Guys”
  9. “Farmageddon”
  10. “The Grinch” (2018)

More Digital

  • Xumo on LG TV

    Comcast Acquires Xumo Free-Streaming Video Service

    Comcast announced that it has acquired Xumo, a free advertising-supported streaming service, from previous owners Panasonic and Meredith Corp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Xumo will continue to operate as an independent business unit inside Comcast Cable, the company said. Xumo offers over 190 free channels, grouped by genre, with live and [...]

  • La unidad

    Berlin: European VODs Innovate, Create to Stay Afloat in Global Streaming Wars

    Netflix and other streaming giants might be setting the pace for a global TV landscape upended by video-on-demand technology, but European players are shaking up domestic markets by ramping up investment in original production, forging unlikely partnerships, and looking to beat Netflix at its own game by finding innovative ways to personalize the VOD viewing [...]

  • ABC News Live - David Hatcher

    ABC News Live Taps BuzzFeed's David Hatcher to Oversee Morning News Programming

    ABC News has recruited veteran TV producer David Hatcher as executive producer to oversee the morning news programming block for the ABC News Live streaming network. Hatcher most recently spent a year at BuzzFeed, where he was executive producer of morning news show “AM2DM” on Twitter. For ABC News Live, Hatcher will be responsible for [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Launches Top 10 Daily Rankings of Most Popular Titles by Country

    Netflix is taking top 10 lists of its most popular streaming content to members across the globe. Starting Monday (Feb. 24), Netflix said, it is rolling out a new row in its interface that will show the overall top 10 titles in a subscriber’s country, as well as the top 10 most popular series and [...]

  • Parasite

    'Parasite' Will Stream Exclusively on Hulu in U.S.

    Hulu has exclusive U.S. streaming rights to “Parasite,” the film that made history as the first foreign-language film to win best picture at this year’s Oscars. Under a deal with indie studio Neon, “Parasite” will be available on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 8, the Disney-controlled streamer announced. The movie from filmmaker Bong Joon Ho won [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Plus Launches Plan Discounts in U.K., Europe Ahead of March Debut

    Disney, looking to lock in Disney Plus customers in the U.K. and European markets prior to its official launch next month, is offering 14%-17% discounts on the streaming service — if users sign up for a one-year plan. Leading up to the March 24 debut of Disney Plus in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad