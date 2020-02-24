Netflix Launches Top 10 Daily Rankings of Most Popular Titles by Country

Netflix is taking top 10 lists of its most popular streaming content to members across the globe.

Starting Monday (Feb. 24), Netflix said, it is rolling out a new row in its interface that will show the overall top 10 titles in a subscriber’s country, as well as the top 10 most popular series and films (when users select “TV shows” or “movies” tabs, respectively), updated daily.

The worldwide rollout of the top 10 lists comes after Netflix first launched the feature in the U.K. in May 2019, followed by Mexico. “Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” Cameron Johnson, Netflix’s director of product innovation, said in announcing the expansion in a blog post.

It’s the latest attempt by Netflix to drive up streaming usage of its service among members, by giving them new ways to find content they might be interested in. It already has dedicated rows for categories like “Popular on Netflix” and “Trending Now.”

To date, the company has selectively doled out stats and rankings with varying ways of accounting for viewership. It’s worth pointing out that Netflix’s own metrics can’t be corroborated by third-party data.

A Netflix rep told Variety that the top 10 daily rankings are being compiled based on its new viewership-tracking methodology — tallying the number of member accounts that watched a given title for at least 2 minutes. “This is similar to how the BBC calculates its iPlayer ‘most requested’ feature and does not discriminate against longer titles,” the company spokeperson said. It’s the same approach Netflix used to tabulate the most popular TV shows streamed on the service in 2019 (i.e., member households that clicked on a title and streamed it for at least 120 seconds during the first 28 days of release). Previously, Netflix counted viewers of a title if they watched at least 70% of a movie or TV show episode to completion.

Last month Netflix said “The Witcher” was tracking to be its biggest original TV series debut to date under that newer tracking method: The company said 76 million member households watched at least 2 minutes of the fantasy show in the first four weeks after its Dec. 20 release.

For illustration purposes, Netflix released an image of what the top 10 lists look like on the service:

The top 10 lists will be updated each day, while the position of the row “will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you,” according to Johnson. Shows and films on Netflix’s top 10 lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge wherever they appear on the service.