Netflix Marketing Exec Tina Rubin Jumps to Virtual-Concert Startup Wave as CMO

Wave, a startup that produces interactive virtual-entertainment concerts, has hired Tina Rubin as chief marketing officer.

Rubin, a marketing veteran with nearly two decades of experience, joins from Netflix, where she was head of strategy and consumer marketing for its YA and family original TV shows.

At L.A.-based Wave — whose investors include Scooter Braun and Alex Rodriguez — Rubin will oversee global marketing strategies and partnerships, reporting to CEO/co-founder Adam Arrigo. She replaces Wave interim CMO Jeremy Welt, who will remain on the company’s advisory board.

Wave, founded in 2016, has hosted more than 50 concerts for DJs and artists including The Weeknd, John Legend, Tinashe, Imogen Heap, REZZ, Galantis, Jean-Michel Jarre and Lindsey Stirling. The company uses real-time gaming graphics to transform performers into digital avatars, who can perform live and interact with fans. Earlier this month, Wave produced The Weeknd’s live virtual concert on the TikTok app, which TikTok said drew more than 2 million unique viewers.

“As we continue our mission to create the best virtual entertainment experiences for today’s global artists, Tina’s unmatched knowledge and talent for marketing to audiences of all ages will help us grow our reach and brand,” Arrigo said in announcing her hiring.

Other recent Wave hires include Jarred Kennedy, formerly of Riot Games, as COO and Gary Shenk of Branded Entertainment Network as president.

At Netflix, Rubin oversaw marketing activities that included audience expansion, global strategy and planning, franchise development, media buying, and campaign execution for top shows including “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

Prior to joining Netflix two years ago, Rubin was as Disney, serving as VP of marketing for digital-movie streaming service Movies Anywhere. She also has held various marketing roles at Amazon and spent several years in brand management at Mattel working on brands like Hot Wheels and UNO. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Brown University and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

“What Adam and the team have achieved over the last several years is remarkable,” Rubin commented. “Between the incredible slate of artists, Wave’s cutting-edge broadcasting technology, and the distribution possibilities on social platforms like YouTube and TikTok, a strong foundation has been laid to bring the Wave concert experience to millions of music fans around the world.”

In June, Wave announced $30 million in funding, with participation from investors including Braun, ex-Yankee ballplayer Alex Rodriguez, Superfly co-founder Rick Farman, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin. Its concerts and events have been distributed across platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, digital and gaming channels, and through the Wave app available for Steam and Oculus.