Netflix Stock Shoots Up 11.6% to New All-Time High on Optimism for Growth

Investors mounted a new rally behind Netflix, with shares of the streamer jumping 11.6% on Wednesday, to close at an all-time record $547.53 per share.

The new high-water mark gives Netflix a market capitalization of more than $241 billion, buoyed by renewed optimism in the company’s ability to hold on to its huge subscriber gains in the first half of 2020 from COVID stay-at-home orders.

Netflix added nearly 25.9 million net new subscribers worldwide in the first six months of the year, citing the coronavirus pandemic as providing unexpected tailwinds. While the company told investors it expects a slower growth in the back half of 2020, some investors are expecting the COVID bump to continue.

Netflix’s stock rose amid a broader rise by tech-related stocks, led by Facebook (up 8.2%) with gains also posted by Amazon (+2.85%), Google (+2.8%) and Apple (+1.4%). The Dow Industrial Average Index rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Investors pumped up Netflix shares after Piper Sandler analyst Yung Kim published an upbeat research note Tuesday. The firm’s proprietary consumer research found that Netflix led the streaming field as the No. 1 service people plan to keep post-COVID, and showed an increased willingness among subscribers to pay more for Netflix.

“Netflix has furthered its position as the go-to streaming option,” Kim wrote in the note.

Per Piper Sandler’s survey of 1,000 consumers asking “What video services will you use after stay-at-home rules ease?” Netflix was the clear top choice — with 41% citing the service. That was followed by Amazon Prime Video (28%), Disney Plus (17%) and HBO Max (7%).

The analyst conducted a separate survey of 600 people and found that the majority of Netflix subscribers think the service is a good value and would even stick around if the company were to raises prices. While acknowledging that he doesn’t expect a price increase this year, Kim said that subscribers would be willing to pay about $2.20 more per month, down from $2.40 in a similar survey in February. He pointed out that a higher percentage of subscribers are now willing accept a price increase, causing a dip in the amount of the acceptable increase.